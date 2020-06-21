Monday is time for registered voters in Essex and Manchester to make some decisions.
In Essex, they'll chose either Peter Hoare or Guy Bradford to represent them on the Board of Selectmen, and check off names in a slew of uncontested races for other town boards. Polls open from noon to 6 p.m. at Essex Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing practices will be enforced and voters are reminded to bring face coverings.
In Manchester, residents attending Town Meeting will consider a 15-article warrant, including a budget reduced in response to the pandemic. The meeting, set to run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. will take place on Hyland Field, Manchester Essex Regional High School's football field off Lincoln Street. Attendees will be seated 6 feet from each other. All are asked to wear face coverings.
Look for the outcomes at gloucestertimes.com.