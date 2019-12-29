Another step in the so-called "grand bargain" will be take place on Jan. 1, when the state's minimum wage increases by 75 cents to $12.75 an hour, giving a small pay bump to those making minimum wage.
After three more increases of 75 cents in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the state's minimum wage will hit $15 per hour in 2023. It's estimated that 420,600 workers, including many in food service and retail, will see a pay boost, according to the State House News Service.
According to the state Attorney General's office, tipped employees — think waitstaff — will get an increase as the tipped wage will go to $4.95 an hour, "provided that their tips bring them up to at least $12.75 per hour."
If the employee's total hourly rate does not add up to $12.75 at the end of their shift, the employer has to make up the difference, according to the Attorney General's office.
The minimum wage increase was part of a grand bargain struck last year to head off what were seen as more costly ballot initiatives. This deal included new paid family and medical leave benefits, and a permanent sales tax holiday the latter favored by retailers.
At the same time, it will become even more expensive for businesses to do business, as the U.S. Department of Labor has issued a final rule on overtime that means 1.3 million more workers will be eligible for time-and-a-half pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Labor.
It's the first time since 2004 that the earnings thresholds to exempt salaried employees from overtime have been raised, and they account for growth in employee earnings over the past 15 years.
The new final rule raises the "standard salary level" from $455 a week to $684 a week, which is the equivalent of $35,568. Those salaried employees making more than $35,568 would be exempt from overtime.
Under the previous threshold, a salaried full-time manager earning just $23,660 a year would be ineligible to earn overtime.
While this expands protections for many workers, there are concerns that the new federal rules do not go far enough.
An Economic Policy Institute report in April says 8.2 million workers are being left behind under the new rules under the Trump administration, compared with 2016 overtime threshold rules proposed and then blocked in federal court in Texas during the Obama administration.
However, there is also concern among some in the business community about legislation on Beacon Hill that would up the overtime threshold to $64,000 and expand the number of industries covered by it. Federal law, not state law, should address this issue, they say.
"I think the adjustment for the federal overtime increase and this particular minimum wage increase, I think it's going to be absorbed OK because of the strong economy and the relatively low unemployment (rate)," said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts and a resident of Beverly. Hurst worries that a move to $15 an hour and the proposed state overtime earnings threshold of $64,000 by 2024 would put Massachusetts "way out of step" with others states.
Small businesses have tight margins, and while their sales are OK, they face rising fixed costs for such things as rent, transportation, wages, new paid family and medical leave taxes and health insurance premiums. Hurst said the increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2023 might price out teen workers looking for their first jobs in favor of older, more experienced workers. Hurst said retailers are advocating for the creation of a teen wage, which would be lower than the minimum wage.
As for the proposed state legislation to increase the overtime threshold, Hurst said this should remain something the federal government oversees.
"We believe we should keep it at the federal level," he said.
"Small businesses are already struggling to absorb the cost of doing business," said Chris Carlozzi, the state director in Massachusetts of the National Federation of Independent Business, which has thousands of members in the state.
The problem is that companies may reclassify workers who then become eligible for overtime, which workers may see as a demotion. These workers may also lose benefits such as comp time or the ability to work from home, as they would now have to punch in and out.
The doubling of overtime salary level to $64,000 would "make it more onerous" for small businesses.
As for the minimum wage, the NFIB cited a nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office report that said while some workers would benefit, "it would also add to the number of people living at the poverty level. The report determined there would be significant job losses and costs imposed on many small employers."
Retail, food service and amusement businesses are already feeling the impact of the increasing minimum wage hikes.
Carlozzi said businesses are also facing the possibility of increases in the gas tax, tolls or congestion pricing.
"They feel like everything is being piled on at once," he said.
"Obviously, it does add a cost to businesses," Bill Tinti, a Salem attorney and legal counsel for the North Shore Chamber of Commerce. "There are certainly consequences in certain industries."
He said the Chamber is concerned about members whose industries will be impacted, either by the need to raise prices or trim employees.
"There is a break margin there, and undoubtedly it will cost some jobs," Tinti said.
In 2016, the Obama administration proposed rules to increase the overtime threshold for salaried workers to $47,476, according to a report by the Economic Policy Institute. Those making more than that would be exempt from overtime. Tinti said a lot of those categorized as managers are fast-food employees, working lots of hours and not making overtime. A federal court in Texas blocked these rules from going into effect in 2016.
The new rules, while they add protections for many, don't protect as many folks under the Obama rules that were blocked, and Tinti said those dissatisfied with the Trump administration's overtime rules in some states, including Massachusetts, are proposing overtime thresholds be put in place at the state level, much as states have set their own minimum wage levels higher than the federal minimum wage.
Material from the Statehouse News Service was used in this report.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-338-2673, by email at eforman@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.