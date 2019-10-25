Gloucester and state police on Tuesday arrested a Gloucester woman on a drug distribution charge and now say they believe she supplied the fentanyl that resulted in the September fatal overdose of one of her neighbors.
Elyse K. Mason, 33, of 7 Harold Court, Apt. 2, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. after police were granted an arrest warrant for her on the charge of illegal distribution of a Class A substance, fentanyl.
Mason, who works as a waitress in Gloucester, was arraigned on the charge Wednesday in Peabody District Court where Judge James Barretto set bail at $100,000 cash. She is being held in Middleton Jail until she makes bail, or her pretrial hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Peabody.
If convicted of the drug charge, which is a felony, Mason faces state imprisonment or 2 1/2 years in a house of correction.
On Sept. 20, Gloucester police were dispatched to the same 7 Harold Court address on report of the fatal overdose of a 35-year-old man, who lived directly downstairs from Mason. Police said in their report that a confidential source told them that the man had purchased fentanyl from Mason in the past.
In the course of investigating the death, police said they recovered and forensically downloaded text messages off the man's phone.
One series of texts, according to the arrest report, was between the man and a woman named Elyse, whom police believe is Mason.
One exchange was from the night of Sept. 19. Others were from July.
"It appears Elyse was taking orders from (the man) and then contacting her narcotics supplier," Gloucester police Detective Jonathan Trefry wrote in the arrest report. "The text messages suggest that Elyse would contact and wait for her dealer and then supply (the man) with narcotics by meeting him in the hallway of their building. Elyse was essentially acting as a middle person. It appears through the text messages that she took orders from (the man) and supplied him with fentanyl on multiple occasions during the month of July and on Sept. 19, 2019, which was the day before his fatal overdose."
Police said Mason's case was moved to Peabody District Court to avoid any conflict as the man who fatally overdosed was related to a Gloucester District Court staff member.
