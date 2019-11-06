ROCKPORT — Make the town's wish come true: All it wants for Christmas is a big and healthy evergreen tree to display downtown.
Festivities for the annual Christmas in Rockport celebration begin on Saturday, Dec. 7, with Santa Claus arriving at T Wharf via lobster boat at 1 p.m. The tree-lighting ceremony will follow at 4 p.m.
The Department of Public Works is in need of a tree to hoist up in Dock Square. Any Cape Ann residents willing to part with their approximately 35-feet tall evergreen are asked to call the DPW office at 978-546-3525 as soon as possible.
Representatives from the DPW will stop by each residence to inspect the candidate Christmas trees. If chosen, a crew will come by to remove the tree and transport it over to Dock Square.
Rockport's Christmas tree has been homegrown the last several years. In 2016 and 2017, the trees that decorated Dock Square were both grown from seedlings give to Rockport schoolchildren on Arbor Day in the mid to late 1980s.
For more information on holiday event throughout Cape Ann, visit www.rockportusa.com and www.capeannvacations.com.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
