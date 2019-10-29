GLOUCESTER – The theme of Tuesday night’s Ward 2 City Council debate was how to make Gloucester better for the next generation.
“I believe that our children are our future,” said Barry Pett. “We must continue to give them the best we can.”
As community members filled the red clothed seats of Gloucester Stage Theatre, candidates for Ward 2 City Council Joseph Giacalone and Barry Pett explained how they were going to provide the best for their constituents if elected.
The debate was moderated by Attorney and Rockport Town Moderator Bob Visnick.
Both lifelong residents and attendees of the school system of Gloucester, the candidates emphasized that development is vital for the growth of their city.
“Ward 2 is rather unique,” said Pett. “It is the most diverse in many ways, physically, culturally, economically.”
“It is important to work together to continue to keep economic development going,” said Pett.
As Gloucester is known as a visitor center during the summer months, candidates identified key factors on how maximize on the tourism.
“Anything that the government can do to help Gloucester tourism is a positive thing,” said Giacalone.
Both agree that the addition of a parking garage would enhance the city.
“We need to update our whole parking system,” said Pett.
To ensure a vibrant and thriving downtown, Giacalone shared the openness that he would have with his constituents if he was elected.
“I will be open to communication as much as is humanly possible,” said Giacalone.
This included keeping his door always open and responsive to email, text, and phone calls.
“I will always get back to you,” emphasized Giacalone.
For these two candidates, affordable housing is a vital issue that needs to be addressed within the city.
“I would like to see more affordable housing within the community,” said Pett.
Pett wants a solution so “those people that are born here, who have grown up here, who are working here... so those people can afford to live here.”
“Anyway that we can make housing easier to attain is a good thing,” said Giacalone.
Giacalone suggested that zoning and streamlining the permitting process could be two potential ways to combat the housing crisis.
Pett said he hopes that, if elected, he would be known to have “ contributed in a positive way.”
“Whatever that may be,” said Pett.
“I may be No.1 on the ballot,” said Giacalone, “but you are all No. 1 in my heart.”
Voters will choose between Pett and Giacalone for Ward 2 City Councilor on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
