The City of Gloucester will hold a municipal election Nov. 5 for mayor, city councilors at-large, ward councilors, and School Committee.
The mayor and the councilors for all wards except for Ward 2 are running unopposed. Here are the ward councilors' short bios:
Ward 1
R. Scott Memhard, incumbent
Age: Did not answer.
Family: wife, Martha Oaks; three grown children.
Occupation: president and general manager of Cape Pond Ice Company.
Education: Amherst College, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Current/Prior elected office; community service: two terms as Ward 1 city councilor; chair or vice chair of the Budget & Finance sub-committee; Gloucester Fisheries Commission; Animal Advisory Committee; past director and board president, Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce; Maritime Gloucester; Cape Ann Commercial Fishermen's Loan Fund; Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church
Ward 3
Steven LeBlanc Jr.
Age: 48
Occupation: Owner of Platinum Painting, 16 years,
Family: Wife Melanie of 23 years; children Brianna, 22, and Steven, 20.
Education: 1989 graduate of Gloucester High School; North Shore Community College.
Current/Prior elected office; community service: Ward 3 city councilor for four terms, vice president of the City Council and chairman of its Ordinance and Administration subcommittee, ex-officio of the Waterways Board, Newell Stadium Building Committee; and president of BNI Lighthouse chapter.
Ward 4
Val Gilman, incumbent
Age: 62
Occupation: former human resources executive.
Family: married, Paul, with 19-year-old son in college and 31-year-old daughter.
Education: Bachelor of arts in psychology from University of Massachusetts Amherst; Master of Science in human resource management from Lesley University.
Current/Prior elected office; City Council, chair of Planning and Development subcommittee; City Council appointee to Council on Aging board; Gloucester representative on Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School Board; board of Annisquam Village Players; board of Manship Artists Residency; Gloucester Education Foundation.
Ward 5
Sean Nolan, incumbent
Age: Did not respond.
Occupation: Owner and operator of Extreme Truck & Auto.
Family: Did not respond.
Education: Did not respond.
Current/Prior elected office; community service: Elected to City Council in 2015; experience as a member of the Magnolia Lions and board member of Magnolia Library; has been involved and a member in the Freemasons and Shriners Hospital.
