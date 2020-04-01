Joe Orange, Gloucester's long-time watershed constable, died on Tuesday at the age of 97.
Orange's passion was preserving Gloucester's water supply and woods. He made it his duty to clear out squatter camps erected around Babson and Goose Cove Reservoirs. In 2008, Orange told the Gloucester Daily Times he had evicted around 1,000 people from 60 camps at that point in his career. All the while, Orange made sure to keep an eye out for teenagers hosting illicit parties in the woods.
"The watershed is a huge area; you'd need about 50 people to control it," he said at the time. "But we can control the shore of the water itself, and that is where we have to focus."
From 1994 until this year, Orange would conduct nightly patrols around Dogtown. Usually, he would takes these walks all by himself.
"He was on top of it," said Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. "And he still had all of his marbles. He was one of those people you'd expect to live forever. I was shocked when I found out (about his death). I cried. He was a Gloucester treasure. He taught us a lot about our watershed."
Bruce Tobey granted Orange full law enforcement powers as a constable in 1994 when he was the city's mayor. He said in 2008 he would be "favorably disposed" to hearing any proposal put forth by Orange, a man he described as a city "treasure," to protect the city's reservoirs and Dogtown woods.
Tobey credited Orange for making the woods safer and cleaner than ever before. In the 1980s, at least two violent murders occurred in the same woods where residents today feel safe to walk or ride their bikes.
Orange was born in Washington, D.C., and brought up in West Virginia. He moved to Gloucester with his family when he was 10 years old. During World War II, from 1943 through 1946, he served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne Paratroopers division.
Jason Grow, a local photographer, photographed Orange for his series on Cape Ann World War II veterans.
"In no uncertain terms he let me know that he was glad I was doing the project and he had absolutely no interest in being a part of it," Grow reflected in a Facebook post yesterday afternoon. "He became my white whale. Thankfully he had a soft spot for my wife Sarah and I'm 100% positive it was she who softened his resolve over the next couple of months."
Orange was known as a bit of an eccentric around town. No matter what the season was, he would always be seen in his trademark mid-thigh shorts.
"He wouldn't talk much about the war," Grow's post continued. "Wouldn't tell me much of anything actually, but what a great god-damned photo he made."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.