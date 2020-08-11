Local garden enthusiasts will need to plan accordingly as water will become a hot commodity as soon as, well, now.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken announced Tuesday that Public Works Director Mike Hale has instituted city-wide water conservation measures for one month to help ensure an adequate supply of water for all customers.
"Your cooperation with these restrictions is appreciated, mandatory, and enforceable if necessary," Romeo Theken posted on Facebook on Tuesday morning.
Gloucester's water conservation measures —in effect through Sept. 10 — include:
- Outdoor watering and lawn irrigation is permissible from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily.
- Outdoor watering is limited to "handheld" with a hose or a watering can after 5 p.m. or before 9 a.m.
- Filling or replenishing of swimming pools from the city water supply is prohibited.
- Washing of vehicles, boats, driveways and sidewalks is prohibited.
"With these measures the city hopes to extend our reservoir drinking water sources further in case dry conditions persist and the cease these water restrictions in a month's time as our demand drops off seasonally," Romeo Theken wrote.
Manchester has also instituted water conservation measures. Residents are required to temporarily forego all outdoor and non-essential water use. including, but not limited to irrigation systems, car washing, pool filling and lawn watering. Limited hand watering is allowed. Violations the mandatory water ban can result in a fine of up to $200 per day.
