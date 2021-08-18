Waterfront Festival celebrates 40 years  

A waterfront artisans festival, originally established to show off Gloucester, is celebrating its 40th year this weekend.
The 40th Gloucester Waterfront Festival takes place this Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the city's historic Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave., on Gloucester Harbor.
The free weekend event will feature more than 175 artists, crafters, food vendors and live music with an ocean panorama.
Gloucester Rotary’s annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser runs from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the park on Saturday
The Gloucester Waterfront Festival, which is sponsored by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, is popular with both locals and visitors.
"It's really a nice family day," said Ken Riehl, chief executive officer of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. "People enjoy walking up and down the vendor aisles and enjoy the many food vendors, plus there are games for the kids as well as music."
Riehl also wanted to give a shoutout to sponsors Engel & Völkers, NRG and Atlantic Fish & Seafood.
The venue is handicap accessible, and the event is held rain or shine. There is a fee to park in the Stage Fort lot.
Tickets for the Pancake Breakfast are $8, $5 for children 6 and younger, in advance online at www.gloucesterrotary.org or from any Gloucester Rotarian. Proceeds from the Pancake Breakfast will benefit the Rose Baker Senior Center, North Shore Health Project, the Cape Ann YMCA, and projects of the Gloucester Rotary. Tickets will also be available at the breakfast with parking for attendees. For more information, visit www.capeannvacations.com.
More information on the festival is available by visiting www.castleberryfairs.com.