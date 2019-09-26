When Peter Black heard that a piece of his family history had been found, he was surprised to learn that it had been missing.
The dog tags of his late aunt, Barbara Pennington Black of Gloucester, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, had turned up in Beverly.
“I didn’t know they were missing,” said Black, 61, of Riverside Avenue in Gloucester. “I was assuming that when she got discharged, my aunt had them.”
Beverly’s Veterans Services has been digitizing and archiving records for five years of local war veterans whose service dates to World War I. The archivists have scanned 5,713 veterans’ records.
“During this process we have been opening up individual files. We were looking through a file and dog tags fell out,” Beverly’s Director of Veteran Services David Perinchief said. “Turns out this individual was from here and we thought we might find them.”
The tags would lead Perinchief and Ken McKay Jr. of Graves Restoration and Research to discover the legacy of a Gloucester resident who defied societal norms.
“We are returning something to the family that they never knew was here,” McKay Jr. said. “They never had the hope of receiving anything from their relative’s military service. So, if we can bring it back to the family, it is a part of her history.”
Barbara Pennington Black, of 17 Madison Ave., was born in September 1924 to Doris (Merchant) and John W. Black Jr. Throughout her childhood, Pennington received many academic accolades and graduated with highest honors from Gloucester High School in 1942, before attending the University of Massachusetts.
A year and half into her university studies, as the United States was entering the height of the second World War, Pennington enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve. She entered as a Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVE) on Dec. 14, 1944, and became an aerographer’s mate second class. Responsible for being one of the Navy’s meteorological and oceanographic experts, Pennington recorded and analyzed data and performed preventative maintenance on equipment for the Navy.
During her year and a half of service, Pennington worked at the Office of Naval Officer Procurement in Massachusetts; Navy Training Station and Naval Air Station in New Jersey; Naval Barracks in Washington, D.C.; for the commander of the Naval Air Station in Rhode Island; and at the U.S. Naval Barracks in Boston.
After Pennington was honorably discharged in 1946, she returned to her studies at Simmons College. Similar to her experience in high school, Pennington graduated in 1948 with the highest honors with a Bachelor of Science in English.
Following college, Pennington worked for the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C. While there, she attended the inaugural ball for President Dwight D. Eisenhower and met President Richard Nixon multiple times.
“She was a very high achieving and smart person,” Black said. “That is the best way I can describe her.”
Her intelligence and curiosity led her to return to Gloucester to work for Hewlett Packard Raytheon and later take the position of secretary for the Legal Department of the City of Gloucester.
According to her obituary, Pennington “enjoyed working with many city solicitors over the years, and she was highly regarded for her vast knowledge of city history and her commitment to accuracy and excellence.”
She also found interest in horticultural work in greenhouses.
Pennington retired in her hometown where she would go on to drive until she was 86, a feat she accomplished in a “fiercely independent fashion,” according to her obituary.
Pennington passed away at the age of 89 on May 18, 2013, at the Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation home.
Black was notified by Perinchief about the dog tags roughly a month ago. He picked them up earlier this week.
“I have some nice photos of her from her time in service,” Black said. “But other than that, I don’t have that much memorabilia of that time period from her.”
Perinchief said the Beverly archivists have roughly 10 more crates of records to organize.
“We just found it to be awesome because we were going through documents and it just fell out,” Perinchief said. “There is this whole history of local area and local people.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.