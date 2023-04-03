The state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Ways and Means came ashore Friday at Cruiseport Gloucester on Rowe Square as it works to craft the fiscal 2024 state budget.
Lawmakers from around the state were met with sunny views of Gloucester Harbor and its fishing fleet as they heard testimony from the administration’s top economic development and housing officials.
The hearing offered a glimpse at how the state budget is crafted to the approximately 100 people present.
“It was truly remarkable that the vice chair of the committee was able to arrange everything including the weather,” said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, a committee member.
Tarr was speaking of House Ways and Means Vice Chair Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, who co-chaired the hearing with state Sen. Lydia Edwards, D-Boston.
“We are very lucky to have the secretaries of labor, housing, economic development and their associated agencies with us,” Ferrante said.
Testimony on housingEconomic Development Secretary Yvonne Hoa kicked off her testimony going line by line through a number of economic development initiatives in Gov. Maura Healey’s and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll’s proposed budget.
Hoa noted that as part of the budget, the administration has filed legislation to split her office into two separate cabinet posts, one focused on economic development, which she would lead, and a new, Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.
Many lawmakers focused on testimony from Housing and Community Development Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox on housing.
Maddox said the governor’s budget recommends $992 million for housing, a $170 million or 12% more than last year.
She said officials are seeing a dramatic increase in the emergency assistance family shelter caseload. The proposed budget requests $324.1 million for emergency assistance.
Maddox pointed out the short-term rental assistance for families, or RAFT, program is being funded at $162.6 million. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, RAFT was a $21 million program serving a limited number of households, she said.
During the pandemic, thanks to “immense federal resources,” Maddox said, more than $800 million allowed the state to keep families from being evicted. The program proposes a subsidy of $7,000 a family over 24 months, Maddox said.
Edwards was concerned that RAFT “has been reduced heavily and that, while there was a pandemic, on an annual basis there was a $10,000 allocation to those individuals who needed help. It has now gone to a $7,000 allocation not on an annual basis but on 24 months.”
She also was concerned about when families would be eligible for the subsidy. She said getting the aid not at eviction but at the “notice to quit” was not enough time for the subsidy to arrive to keep a family from getting evicted.
“How can we really say there is a prioritization to keep people in their homes when there is such a disconnect and not reading of the moment for people who are really going to lose everything they have,” Edwards said.
Maddox said the program was designed to provide assistance “upstream” from eviction. The average award for RAFT to a family in February was $5,000. The governor’s budget proposes $7,000. The program was meant to solve a one-time housing crisis for a family, not an ongoing situation.
Tarr said he agreed that RAFT was not a long-term solution “but on a contingency basis to step in when there is a crisis. I think what we could work together on is what triggers the eligibility for RAFT.”
Maddox said officials want to take the lessons learned during the pandemic to assist families facing a temporary housing crisis. She said the production of more housing would make housing more affordable for everyone.
Economic developmentHoa said her office’s budget is focused on affordability, equity and competitiveness. It proposes the creation of a Director of Rural Affairs to advocate for the Commonwealth’s 181 rural communities.
Among the many items she highlighted was $10 million for the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center and $2.5 million for the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, whose executive director is former Mayor Carolyn Kirk.
Ferrante noted the view of the harbor was not just a thing of beauty but also an economic engine for the region.
“The longer I sit here I become anxious because I see a fishing industry that’s in need of help,” Ferrante said. “We talk about rural Massachusetts in the western part of the state and my fishermen have always identified with the farmers.”
She said Gloucester is celebrating its fishing industry during its 400th anniversary celebration this year, “and it’s something we just can’t let go of.”
“When we think about the agricultural businesses in this new initiative, right, it is inclusive of fisheries,” Hoa said.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.