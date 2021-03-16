The Veterans Memorial Elementary School community is almost ready to move into its temporary housing down the road.
But before Veterans' staff and pupils can take a seat in the defunct St. Ann Catholic School at the corner of Pleasant and Prospect streets while a new school is being built at 11 Webster St., school district leaders first must address a few issues with the building.
"We've identified issues with the building that we believe that the Archdiocese (of Boston) or the local parish has to deal with," John Dunn, the city's chief financial officer, said at a meeting on the East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial Elementary Combined School project meeting last week. "They pretty much agree with all of those issues."
Dunn and a representative from the Archdiocese of Boston did not return the Times' call or email on Monday requesting details of what the issues were.
Dunn noted that the Archdiocese has agreed that it will either deal with problems with its own contractors or the school district might be able to do some work through the city's Department of Public Works.
He added that if the district ends up doing the work internally, the Archdiocese has agreed to adjust the rent.
"We are in pretty good shape," Dunn said at last week's meeting.
The space is no stranger to the children of Gloucester's school district as the West Parish Elementary school temporarily moved to St. Ann in 2016 while its new building was being constructed. At that time, the district leased St. Ann from the Archdiocese for 30 months at $14,000 per month, and spent an added $1.4 million on bringing the building up to code.
The Veterans Memorial community is planning to use St. Ann for two years beginning May 1, 2021, while a new school to house it and the East Gloucester Elementary community is built on the site of the current Veterans and Mattos Field. East Gloucester staff and students would remain in their building until the new school is built and they move in, after which their current building would be demolished.
The school district anticipates leasing the St. Ann building for $19,000 a month.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.