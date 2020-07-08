A new initiative by the police department is handing out backpacks for those in need.
The Gloucester Police Department's Community Impact Unit has received the 2020 Community Partner Award grant from Beth Israel Lahey Health's Addison Gilbert Hospital to launch the "We have your Back (Pack)" initiative that will provide people of Gloucester who are experiencing homelessness with backpacks filled with essentials.
"We are proud to have recently awarded the Gloucester Police Department with a community grant to support the work of a community navigator who will work as a liaison between health and social service agencies and the community to improve and facilitate access to services and other resources for at-risk individuals within our community," Vice President of Addison Gilbert Hospital Cynthia Donaldson wrote in an email to the Times.
The grant total came out to $13,000, Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro explained.
The backpacks are stuffed with essential items — Nicastro detailing over 50 items in each bag — such as toiletries, nonperishable food, toilet paper, bug spray, sunscreen, first aid kits, lip balm, Dunkin gift cards, water, and Gatorade. Some packs will contain the opioid antidote naloxone if it is needed.
"You name it, everything is in it," he said.
Nicastro added that the unit also has bags containing feminine hygiene products as well.
The bags were put together Monday afternoon by a group of volunteers including Rosalee Nicastro, Roseanne Cody, Allie Nicastro, and Mylee Nicastro.
As the novel coronavirus pandemic has kept people at a distance, the staff at the Community Impact Unit have had to navigate new ways of making a connection with those it serves. The unit was created to handle the department's Angel Program, assisting those dealing with all forms of addiction into treatment and away from jail, and also oversees animal control, the traffic division, Kops-n-Kids and firearms licensing.
"It has been a little difficult," said Tito Rodriguez, the unit's community health navigator. "Before the pandemic I would be in the community ... All of that has come to a halt."
He explained that while he still walks around the city to connect with people, people are coming into the unit's office at Brown's Mall a lot more.
"It is not just about the backpacks," Nicastro said. "It is about having a face to face interaction, putting a face to the name and letting them know that they are always welcome."
The first "We have your Back (Pack)" outreach event is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the unit's office in Brown's Mall, 186 Main St. Unit 23, in Gloucester.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, the Community Impact Unit is requesting all individuals who wish to receive a backpack wait on Main Street in front of Browns Mall and an officer will come out and invite one person in at a time.
"We truly have an awesome, awesome team in the Community Impact Unit and I thank the mayor and the chief for allowing us to do rewarding police work," Nicastro said.
