ROCKPORT — Town officials have unveiled a creative campaign to make sure residents cover their grills while out in public.
Parked outside the Rockport Police Department, a green SWAT truck, nicknamed "Frankenstein" by the officers, has a bedsheet covering its front hood. Written on the windshield is a friendly reminder — "Wear Your Mask."
The Fire Department and Department of Public Works have also joined in on the fun. The forest fire truck wears a "mask" while parked in the Fire Department parking lot. A town-owned dump truck, similarly dressed in personal protective equipment or PPE, is situated outside Dock Square.
"The Board of Health continues to strongly encourage you to wear a cloth facemask or covering whenever you are out in public," wrote Town Administrator Mitch Viera in his latest town-wide CodeRed emergency update. "This applies to everyone over the age of 2 — no exceptions. Remember, you are doing this to protect others in addition to social and physical distancing, as recommended by the (Centers for Disease Control) and (the state Department of Health."
