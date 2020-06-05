Grant Circle saw its second protest in one week this Friday.
On June 5, Women's Equality Cape Ann, WE-CANN, hosted the "Standout for Justice" protest at 5 p.m. at the Grant Circle rotary for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.
A handcuffed Floyd died last week after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. In total, there have been three peaceful protests throughout the city this week in reaction to Floyd's death.
Friday's demonstration was smaller than those earlier in week; about 20 people were holdiing sign compared to the more than 100 who turned up at the earlier rallies.
Those participating in Friday's protest were required by event organizer Kimberlee Cloutier-Blazzard to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
In her Facebook post notifying the public about the event, Cloutier-Blazzard included a link — indivisible.org/resource/taking-action-solidarity-minneapolis— to more information about taking action in solidarity with people of color.
WE-CANN is a group of concerned women and men on Boston's North Shore who are working for equality, social justice, and fair treatment for all.