The first-ever Dogtown Writers Festival has been a success even before it kicks off next week, with many of the workshops slots already filled, organizers say.
The event will open Friday, Sept. 27, with a free public presentation. Sandy Tolan, a best-selling author and award-winning radio and print journalist, returns to Gloucester to give the Joseph Garland keynote address on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. Tolan is a professor at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism in Los Angeles.
A former resident, Tolan produced the four-part “Gloucester at the Crossroads” for NPR when he lived here in the late 1990s. During this time he met the late Garland, a local writer and historian, who became a friend and mentor.
Tolan’s address is titled: “Honest Witness: Joe Garland and the Legacy of Community.”
The City Hall event on Friday will also feature photojournalist and filmmaker Nubar Alexanian as master of ceremonies, and Willa Brosnihan, a local high school student who will read an original poem.
The theme of the two-day festival, created by the Gloucester Writers Center, is “Finding Words in Place.” The workshops will be held at diverse venues around town, including Cape Ann Museum, the Gloucester Writers Center, Ocean Alliance and even Dogtown. Participants will explore and celebrate the ideas of “place” with Cape Ann as a microcosm of the global macrocosm, according to organizers.
Tolan’s workshop, titled “Effective Storytelling from Difficult Places,” will lead participants to explore using narrative as the solution to incorporate real stories from hard places, whether writing fiction or nonfiction.
Other festival workshops with openings include “Writing a 10 Minute Play — The Spoken Word” with M. Lynda Robinson; “The Big Picture” with Alan Weisman; “Voices of Dogtown” with Mark Carlotto; and “Somewhere Near in Your World” with Dorothy Shubow Nelson in a program for high school students.
Saturday will feature morning discussion panels and the workshops, and will conclude with the Dogtown Writers Festival Plenum from 5 to 9 p.m., which includes an evening panel featuring Anita Diamant and Mark Carlotto, moderated by JoeAnn Hart.
The full schedule of workshops and events is available at gloucesterwriters.org. There are still a few volunteer opportunities; sign-ups for those spots are also available online.
Phyllis A. Art Show
The fourth annual Phyllis A. Art Show and Sale will take place this Saturday, Sept. 21, and Sunday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., inside the Gloucester Marine Railways building, at 81 Rocky Neck Ave.
There will be a free public reception for the artists and artisans on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Gloria Parsons, a board member of the nonprofit Phyllis A Marine Association, encouraged people to visit the venue, which is located at the historic marine railways at the end of Rocky Neck and also learn about the Phyllis A, Gloucester’s oldest former fishing vessel. For more information, visit phyllis-a.org.
