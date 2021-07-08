An artistic storm hits Cape Ann on Thursday, July 8, when the first "Culture Splash" takes place at nearly 20 locations within Gloucester's Rocky Neck and Harbortown cultural districts, which co-host this program.
Starting this week, and every Thursday through the end of August, Culture Splash will take place from 4 to 8 p.m.
The event includes art exhibitions, musical performances, and demonstrations. Cape Ann Transportation Authority (CATA) will provide free trolley rides from one cultural district to the other (approximately a 30-minute loop), featuring hop-on, hop-off stops. Cape Ann Harbor Tours also is providing a complimentary water shuttle from one district to the other.
Details about the many places to visit and the water shuttle and trolley stops may be found by visiting DiscoverGloucester.com.
One location to visit this Friday will be the North Shore Arts Association, at 11 Pirates Lane, where award-winning plein air artist John Caggiano will present a free artist demonstration, from 6 to 7 p.m.
Mystery on stage
Gloucester Stage Company presents "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," by Tony Award winning playwright Ken Ludwig, its second show of the summer, through July 25 on an outdoor stage at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in in Rockport.
Ludwig's work is described as a "fast-paced comedy following the iconic detective" as he and his sidekick solve a notorious case.
"They must crack the mystery of 'The Hound of the Baskervilles' before a family curse dooms its newest heir," according to a press release.
The show is led by an award-winning director Jim O'Connor, a distinguished professor of theater. The cast features Alexander Platt as Sherlock Holmes and Bill Gardiner as John Watson. Actors Anna Bortnick, Alex Jacobs, Julian Manjerico portray the show's additional 40 characters. For tickets and information, visit gloucesterstage.com.
Concert postponed
Due to the rain predicted from tropical storm Elsa, the launch of the Music on Meetinghouse Green series will be postponed from Friday, July 9, to July 16.
This Friday's scheduled show, featured the John Baboian Ensemble, will instead perform Sept. 3.
The series opens next Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m. with The Early Risers and free-will donations to benefit Backyard Growers. For details, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org
New Rockport gallery
Folly Cove Fine Art, a gallery representing contemporary artists as well as exhibiting a collection of Cape Ann School master paintings, is celebrating the establishment of its flagship location at 41 Main St. in Rockport, where there will be a grand public opening on Saturday, July 10, from 2 to 7 p.m.
The gallery is founded by Jill Guthrie, J.P. Boudreau and Ben Nelson, all residents of Rockport. They opened a first location at 59 & 61 Main St. a year ago.
They plan to maintain these gallery spaces throughout the summer, with a running schedule of events and exhibitions that highlight contemporary artists alongside works of Cape Ann Masters, according to their mission. For details, visit www.follycovefineart.com/our-events.
They also provide advisory services to collectors.
“Starting an art gallery during the pandemic was a challenge but we are thrilled to open our new space,” said Guthrie. “Many people who may be familiar with the old Cape Ann Master painters will find them here, alongside contemporary painters equally deserving of the spotlight. We want to honor these artists who are recognizing the legacy of Rockport and Cape Ann as a continual source of fascination and inspiration."
Boudreau said they are thrilled to be located in Rockport, "a town that has seen artists flock to its streets to capture its natural light and color" for nearly 170 years.
"The connections to the same geographical subjects that attracted Winslow Homer, Emile Gruppe, Aldro Hibbard and many others to Cape Ann is the reason why to this day our town sees artists take pilgrimages here. We look forward to finding forever homes for these paintings and reinforcing the strong claim Rockport has to American art,” said Boudreau.
Friday night music
Acoustic guitarist Tony Frontiero plays every Friday at The Inn at Babson Court at 35 Western Ave in Gloucester from 7 to 9:30 p.m. All ages welcome. He plays a variety of music, including pop, jazz, blues and folk.
Valetango performs
A fusion of tango and dance-theater will explore the contrasting forces of trust and distrust in a performance by Valetango Company at Rockport's Windhover's Center for the Performing Arts, in a co-presentation with Gloucester Stage Company.
"Trust Me. Trust Me Not" is presented under an open-air tent and will happen rain or shine in two shows, on Sunday, July 11, and Tuesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m.
This work "explores the importance and fragility of trust and the longing for profound togetherness." The performance is directed by Orlando Pabotoy, an Obie Award-winning theater director; and choreographed by Orlando Reyes Ibarra, a 2019 tango champion, Rodney Hamilton, former principal dancer with Ballet Hispanico, and Valeria Solomonoff, a dancer and award-winning choreographer. It will be performed by Hamilton, Solomonoff and Fabio Angelo.
This work was developed in part through an artist residency at Windhover last summer. It began as a research project through a fellowship at the Center for Ballet and the Arts at New York University and further developed at various residencies.
Each year, Windhover hosts about ten dance companies from New England and New York.
“We love it when artists return to Windhover to present a full performance of work they developed here,” says Windhover Artistic Director Lisa Hahn. “It shows the full scope of what we do at Windhover, and the way we support dance, from creation through opening night.”
Tickets are $34 and can be purchased at www.windhover.org and through Gloucester Stage's Neverdark site at https://gloucesterstage.com/neverdark.
Artistry at any age
Jane Deering Gallery, at 19 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, opens the exhibition "James Paradis — Meditation on Form and Gesture" on Thursday, July 8, with a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m.
Paradis, 88, graduated from the Massachusetts College of Art after having begun his studies there in his late 60s. His first major solo show was in 2003 at the French Library and Cultural Center of Boston.
"As an artist, I view the process of artistic creation as having a spiritual significance to it, for out of nothing rebirth and renewal happens. And with paint, brush and canvas, an artist creates an image that manifests what was a figment of the mind," he said in an artist statement.
Gallery hours are Friday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and always by appointment. For more information, visit janedeeringgallery.com.
Teddy Bears Picnic, concert
North Shore Concert Band presents its annual free family event, the Teddy Bears PicnicYouth Concert, on Tuesday, July 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Robert Hayes Band Shell at Salem Willows in Salem. Rain date is Thursday, July 15. This concert features interactive tunes and activities for the children, an instrument parade and Teddy bear parade. Bring your favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal. For details, visit NorthShoreConcertBand.com or DavidLBenjamin.com, or call 978-531-4741.
