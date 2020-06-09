ROCKPORT — As more and more people begin to venture outside during Phase 2 of Gov. Charlie Baker's pandemic reopening plan, so too are the caretakers of Millbrook Meadow.
The Millbrook Meadow Committee has partnered with the Rockport Garden Club to host a weekly beautification effort of Rockport's recently renovated park. Gardners will be on site watering and weeding every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to noon, beginning June 16. All are welcome to join and help out. In case of rain, clean-ups will be moved to Wednesday.
"There's always something to do in the park," said Lisa Simms, a member of the Garden Club. "It's a big job, and the park looks beautiful these days. We revamped it last year and all the stuff we planted is finally coming up."
In August, the Millbrook Meadow Committee completed a more than $1.5 million renovation to Rockport's historic park. The park's two ponds were fully dredged, the small brook that runs down to the shore was restored and a plethora of new flowers, trees and shrubs were planted.
In other news, the Rockport Garden Club will host its upcoming July meeting online via Zoom. Guest speaker Dan Jaffe will present "Landscaping for Life." Details are forthcoming.
