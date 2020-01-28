MANCHESTER — Some of the town's senior citizens celebrated the new year on Tuesday.
The Manchester Council on Aging hosted its Chinese New Year Luncheon Buffet at the Congregational Chapel, catered by Horizons of Gloucester.
Tuesday marked the official beginning of the Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which ends on Feb 4. It is the Year of Rat, according to the Chinese zodiac.
In Chinese culture, rats were seen as a sign of wealth and surplus. Because of their reproduction rate, married couples also prayed to them for children.
