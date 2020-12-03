West Gloucester residents still dealing with noise from idling trains

Despite promising West Gloucester residents that it would try its best to quiet down, the MBTA’s trains seem to only have gotten louder.
And for some long-time neighbors of the train tracks, the ongoing noise feels like it could have serious health risks.
When David Pye of Lyndale Avenue last went to his doctor, he said the medical professional informed him that the lack of sleep and ingestion of diesel exhaust on top of his pre-existing health conditions could lead to an early death.
“I know I am older,” Pye sighed to a Times’ reporter over the phone early Wednesday morning, recounting the doctor’s appointment. “But I don’t need it to be expedited by unnecessary factors such as the trains.”
Pye — a Vietnam veteran who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, arthritis, and degenerative bone disease — said the noise of idling trains has not gotten any quieter since MBTA Deputy Administrator Jody Ray conducted a site visit to the West Gloucester commuter rail station in early October.
“It is beyond bad,” Pye said, explaining that the noise begins at 4 in the morning, goes on “intermittently all day long” until 1:30 the following morning.
Keep chugging along
As the MBTA continues to work on replacing the structural-deficient drawbridge that carries the commuter rail over the Annisquam River in Gloucester, West Gloucester is the last stop on or start of the Rockport line, and a shuttle transports riders between Rockport and West Gloucester.
The T had staged the trains south of the West Gloucester station, unable to turn off, until directed to their next destination.
After residents expressed concerns about the trains’ noise — caused by bells, whistles, engines, and brakes — impact on their daily lives, the MBTA agreed to move trains that had a longer “dwell time” to the Cape Ann Industrial Park on Kondelin Road to idle while waiting to head south.
While MBTA laid out this plan to reduce noise in residential areas at a City Council meeting in September, the trains continued idle elsewhere. At the site visit in early October, Ray promised residents and Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester resident, that the MBTA would hire a line manager to monitor the movement of trains that come through the West Gloucester station.
To date, the position has been filled by Mark Catavecia and the T has reported that the average turn-around time for a train is 15 minutes.
“Since the Nov. 2 fall schedule change, trains stop before their return trip to Boston in a new location that further minimizes noise for neighboring properties,” Justin Thompson, a spokesperson for Keolis Commuter Service, which operates commuter rail for the MBTA, wrote in a statement to the Times. “We will continue to monitor this very closely to ensure this compliance.”
A big question among residents is why the trains have to be idling at all.
One night not too long ago, Linda Dennen and her husband were watching television when their Lyndale Avenue home shook.
Dennen said their first thought was it was an earthquake, but when they heard the bells and whistles they knew exactly what was causing the ruckus.
“It was indeed coming,” she said, referencing a commuter train that proceeded to idle loudly outside their window.
“Just shut the thing off,” Linda exclaimed. “Why are they leaving it on?”
Ray explained during the September City Council meeting that the trains can’t be tuned off while waiting for their next trip because of safety.
“The big reason is the train’s brakes run on air pressure,” he said. “The trains have an air compressor on board and if the engine is not running, it is not producing air for the brakes. If you were to shut off a train and you have an air leak, the train could actually begin rolling and get moving someplace where it is not supposed to be.”
The trains remain on so that the air brakes remain charged to the proper pressure.
Looking up the line for answers
Between the October site visit and Thanksgiving week, things were looking to have improved, Tarr said.
But since last weekend, “things seemed to have deteriorated significantly,” he said.
“We have been advised by the operations manager Jody Ray that they are going to extensively monitor what is happening, with reasons why we have seemed to have gone backwards,” Tarr said.
As Tarr’s office, specifically Ted Costa, works to communicate updates to the community via email and phone calls, the MBTA has hired Regina Villa Communications as another point of contact.
Even as the MBTA and Tarr’s office work to be open and transparent in the process, some West Gloucester residents are looking to the higher-ups to bring down the constant noise caused by idling trains.
“This issue needs to go beyond this MBTA representative,” urged Pye. “It needs to be brought to the attention of the (MBTA’s Secretary and CEO Stephanie) Pollack, Governor Charlie Baker, and even the attorney general.”
“This is an assault on our tranquility and serenity,” he said.
