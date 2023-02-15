A cast of 75 — the entire fifth grade at West Parish Elementary School are presenting the musical "Annie Jr." to schoolmates, family and others this week.
Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. at the school. There was also a show Tuesday evening. Tickets are available at the door.
The musical centers on Annie, who is determined to find the parents who abandoned her on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
Under the direction of award-winning actress Heidi Dallin of Gloucester, the schoolchildren spent last week in rehearsals, arriving at school at 7:30 a.m. to get into costume. They then rehearsed from around 9:15 to 11:30 a.m., took a break for lunch, and were back at it from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Dallin said.
The fifth-graders performed the whole show before the West Parish student body and staff on Wednesday.