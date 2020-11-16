WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Another Massachusetts college announced Monday that it is moving all classes for the remainder of the semester online and closing its dormitories in response to greater risk from the coronavirus.
Westfield State University in a statement said a controlled move-out of its residence halls would start Tuesday and last until Nov. 22. University housing will not reopen until the spring semester begins Jan. 19.
Interim President Roy Saigo called it a difficult decision, but added that "we are at a critical juncture as the health and safety of our campus community is our top priority."
Earlier this month, Westfield State instituted a two-week shelter-in-place order for residential students following a round of coronavirus testing.
"I regret the collective disappointment these changes for the remaining semester bring to all students and their families, as well as to faculty and staff," Saigo said.