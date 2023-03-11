“We’ve seen worse!”
That was the reaction from all sides during a recent Joint Committee on Ways and Means hearing on Gov. Maura Healey’s and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll’s proposed $55.5 billion fiscal 2024 state budget, according to state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, who serves as the House Committee on Ways and Means’ vice chair.
Ferrante gave insight into how the sausage is made when it comes to negotiations over the state budget during the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s economic development breakfast at Cruiseport Gloucester on Wednesday, March 8, featuring Driscoll speaking the state spending plan.
Ferrante told business leaders and local elected officials that if they want to learn more about how the Commonwealth’s budget is crafted, they should attend the Joint Committee on Ways and Means hearing on Friday, March 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. The hearing will cover topics of economic development, housing and labor.
Ferrante will be co-chairing the hearing with state Sen. Lydia Edwards, D-Boston.
Testimony will be given by administration officials only and the hearing will be open to the public for viewing, both in person and on MAlegislature.gov.
“I’m glad that my constituents, the residents of Cape Ann, will have the ability to see the budget process up close and personal, especially as we hear testimony on some of the most important issues facing the Commonwealth such as economic development, housing, labor, the arts and state libraries,” Ferrante said in a prepared statement.
On Wednesday at the chamber breakfast, Ferrante spoke about how the first Joint Ways and Means Committee hearing went on Tuesday, giving attendees insight on Ferrante’s role as foreman on the floor of a sizeable committee.
“So you have to shout to all the contingencies,” Ferrante said. “And so it starts out with, ‘Republicans, what are we doing today, how are we on the governor’s budget?’”
Ferrante said Republicans’ recommendations will be incorporated into the second round of the budget.
“And the Republicans said, this is an exact quote, ‘We’ve seen worse!’ That’s a compliment. Anywhere else you think that might be an insult, that’ a compliment.” She said that’s because when you put that many officials together in one room they like to complain. The state Legislature’s website lists 53 members on the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.
Ferrante said she when she polled progressives, she heard the same refrain: “We’ve seen worse!” and wondered if they could not possibly have come to some consensus.
She figured with the conservatives and progressives in unison, the moderates must be fuming, but conservative Democrats announced “We’ve seen worse!”
“Now I’m getting excited because my day could be a whole lot easier,” Ferrante said.
Then she turned to the moderates.
“I’m just holding it in because I’m like, ‘Please God, let it be that the lieutenant governor and the governor are so good …” said Ferrante, adding that she has long admired Driscoll’s budgeting skills.
“Moderates, how are we feeling about the budget?” Ferrante said she shouted, “And I get back a ‘We’ve seen worse!’ and I dropped my pen.”
She said in her more than 10 years on Ways and Means, she is not sure if she had heard from every faction of the committee say: “We’ve seen worse” on the proposed state budget.
“I mean that was an achievement, and an unprecedented achievement,” Ferrante said.
Ferrante noted that testimony at the hearing on March 31 will only be given by administration officials, “but if you want to see the back and forth that goes on between the Legislature and the executive branch, that’s the best day to come.”
“You’ve seen worse,” Driscoll chided.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.