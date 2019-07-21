So we're guessing it was pretty hot wherever you were over the weekend. On Wheeler Point, the daily walking of the dogs took on the relative comfort of a barefoot trek across the surface of the sun.
Our boy Willie, the senior partner in the dog firm Foster & Willie, was so exasperated with our inability to cool things down for him that he growled something under his breath. Didn't catch it all, but it sounded like, "Superior beings, my furry backside."
Willie is 16 and like any old-timer, he can be a bit of a crank. Still, he had a point. It was almost too hot to do anything but sit still and try to think cool thoughts about waterfalls, ice cream and visiting Ted Williams out at his cryo-crypt at the Alcor Life Extension Foundation in Arizona.
Scoff if you must. But it got us through hell's own weather this past weekend. So we say continue with the motif.
Here's another cool thing, courtesy of Ocean Alliance.
Seems our friends out at the tip of Rocky Neck just received a $15,675 grant from the Massachusetts Environmental Trust specialty license plate deal to support their use of drones in their acclaimed whale research program.
Drones, as you might imagine, have emerged as an invaluable tool for spotting whales who may have either become entangled in fishing gear, or become otherwise distressed, and then sending a live video feed to response teams.
"Drones have an immense potential in whale science and conservation, with significant implications for informing management strategies worldwide," Ocean Alliance said in receiving the grant. "Ocean Alliance's multi-faceted Drones for Whale Research program provides a non-invasive, comprehensive health assessment of large whales."
According to the Massachusetts Environmental Trust, the organization expects to dish out $471,512 this year to 18 organizations, courtesy of proceeds from vehicle owners who purchased one of the trust's three specialty license plates.
We presume our check is in the post. Another cool thing to think about.
The Eagle is found
Last week we wrote about two Dutch World War II submarine wrecks that went missing from their resting places off the coast of Malaysia.
Well, today we endeavor to even up the score with the good news that searchers have discovered the wreck of a long-missing U.S. submarine chaser from World War I and II.
According to a story in the New York Times, searchers discovered the wreck of the USS Eagle PE-56 in about 300 feet of black-dark and frigid water off the coast of Maine.
"A team of eight civilian divers found the wreckage of the ship, which the Navy had initially ruled was destroyed by a boiler explosion," the Times story stated. "But over five decades later, a historian convinced the Navy that the Eagle 56 was the last American warship sunk by a torpedo from a German submarine."
The ship went to the bottom on April 23, 1945, only weeks before the end of hostilities between Allied and Axis combatants. The Eagle 56 was sunk by torpedo while towing practice targets for bombers from the nearby Naval Air Station Brunswick. Forty-nine crew members died, 13 survived.
The German U-boat that sunk Eagle 56, U-853, itself was sunk about two weeks later off the coast of Block Island, Rhode Island.
RIP Pumpsie
We were saddened to note the passing last week of Elijah "Pumpsie" Green, who was the first African-American player ever signed by the Red Sox and our very first favorite Red Sox player ever.
Green debuted in Chicago as a pinch runner and defensive infield replacement for the Red Sox on July 21, 1959, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color-barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers, leaving the BoSox as the last team to integrate its major league roster.
Green recorded his first major league at-bat the next day, going 0-for-3 with a walk, against Hall of Famer Early Wynn. His final game was Sept. 26, 1963, with the Mets. He went 1-for-4, with an RBI single off Larry Sherry of the Dodgers.
Green was never really comfortable speaking about his racial pathfinding, preferring to let his actions on the field speak for him. But he was involved in one of the more infamous episodes in Red Sox history.
On July 26, 1962, Green and right-handed pitcher Gene Conley (who also played for the Celtics) walked off the Red Sox bus — which was stuck in heavy New York City traffic after a 13-3 loss to the Bombers at Yankee Stadium — to find a bathroom. The bus left without them and the two players disappeared.
Call it their intentional walk.
Apparently the two loosened up with a few libations and Conley tried to talk Green into accompanying the pitcher to Bethlehem (Israel, not Pennsylvania) "to be nearer to God."
Green demurred and rejoined the Red Sox in Washington the next day. Conley tried to fly to Israel. He purchased a ticket, but got turned away because he didn't have a passport. He stayed missing for a couple more days and then rejoined the team.
Changes at the top of Gorton's
You may have seen our story in last Friday's Gloucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com about the changing of the guard at Gorton's.
President and CEO Judson Reis, who has spent about half of his 58 years working at Gorton's, will be stepping down at the end of the year after 11 years at the helm of the iconic seafood company. Kurt Hogan, the current vice president for sales, will assume the top gig.
We chatted with Reis for a few moments Thursday and set plans to do a longer retrospective sit-down when his departure date draws closer. It should be interesting. While Reis has never been one to hunt the spotlight, his impact on the Gloucester community — in terms of business and his expansive charitable works — has been enormous.
Those will be some big shoes to fill.
As always, no fish were harmed in the making of this column.
