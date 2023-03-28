Whalemobile coming to Kyrouz

This Friday, children will have a chance to get to know a humpback whale up close and personal.
Gloucester naturalist Cynde McInnnis and her life-sized inflatable whale plan to come ashore in the Kyrouz Auditorium upstairs in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. The event is being presented as part of Sawyer Free Library's Young Gloucester Scientists Club.
Young Scientists and other will get to meet Nile, a representation of a 35-year-old adult female humpback based on a real humpback whale that frequents Gloucester's coastal waters.
McInnis first encountered Nile, named after a large black line on her tail that resembles the Nile River, while leading a whale-watching tour off the coast of Cape Ann in 1995 and has seen her nearly every summer since. She chose Nile as the inspiration for her inflatable replica, which is 43 feet long and 30 feet wide, partly due to the whale's friendly personality. She observed over the years that Nile consistently approaches whale-watching tours and likes to swim near the boats.
Young scientists will have the opportunity to step inside the inflatable humpback and learn how whales are similar and different from humans in this interactive program. They will learn about Nile's migratory path, how many calves she's had, and how researchers came to this information. Artifacts such as baleen, teeth, and bones will be available for children to see and feel.
McInnis is in her 30th season of working with 7 Seas Whale Watch in Gloucester. Having studied whales in the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian oceans, she brings her passion for and and vast knowledge of these mammals into schools and libraries to help cultivate the next generations of ocean advocates.
The Whalemobile program is suitable for second- through eighth-graders, ages 7 and up. Although free, registration on the calendar page of the Sawyer Free Library's website, sawyerfreelibrary.org, is required for each young scientist planning on stepping into the whale. People can sign up in half-hour intervals starting at 3:30 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m.
Made possible by a federal Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, the Young Gloucester Scientists Club is an educational program that supports the digital, scientific, and technological goals of fourth- through eighth-graders aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards.
The club takes a hands-on approach to learning, building community connections, and encouraging local youth to actively think like scientists by observing, questioning, and experimenting with the world around them.
In addition to monthly field trips in the community, circulating kits and library-produced digital content provide children with fun learning activities to do at home and in-person family programming that introduces them to Gloucester community members with careers across a variety of STEM fields. To learn more about the program or upcoming events, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.