Action Inc. is conducting a survey to learn what Cape Ann residents want and need from the human services agency.
The Gloucester-based nonprofit will identify the needs through an online survey. Cape Ann residents may complete the electronic survey by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/CapeAnnSurvey.
This survey is confidential and should take about three minutes. However, those providing contact information will be entered into a drawing to win one of ten $25 Market Basket gift cards. The survey closes Jan. 31.
Action conducts the survey every three years as part of its community-wide needs assessment to better understand the issues that are most important to Cape Ann residents. The answers are used by agency personnel to develop programming and improve services.
Action serves Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton and Wenham.
Anyone with questions can call Action at 978-282-1000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.