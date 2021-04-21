What is all the buzz?

Although Gloucester, Rockport and Essex do not have pesticides sprayed from trucks or planes to control mosquitoes and prevent diseases they spread, that could all change in a matter of weeks.
Gov. Charlie Baker last year signed a law that allows the State Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board authority to fight mosquito-borne illnesses when the state Department of Public Health determines there is an elevated risk.
Cities and towns have the ability to opt out of this, but only until May 15.
With the deadline fast approaching, Gloucester’s Board of Health will review a proposed application this Thursday that outlines an alternative mosquito management plan required to opt out of state-conducted spraying.
If the city were to opt out of the state program, it would be able to call the shots for when and how it controls the mosquito population.
"The stance of the Board of Health has been that personal protection, education and awareness are the best defenses against the diseases caused by mosquitoes, or ticks," Assistant Public Health Director Max Schenk said Monday.
If the city does not submit the opt-out application to the state, it will fall under the state mosquito spraying control program and will lose control of the types of spraying method used and kinds of pesticides sprayed.
The state currently uses Anvil 10+10, a pesticide that alleviates the number of mosquitoes in outdoor residential and recreational areas. It contains the active ingredients of sumithrin and piperonyl butoxide.
Side effects
Patti Page of the Gloucester Opt-Out Initiative says the state’s initiative should never have been an opt-out program.
“It should have been an opt-in program,” she said Monday, explaining that since Gloucester is a “no spray” community, it should have been notified of the deadline months ago.
“I am hysterical that our state would do this,” Page said, who works for Mortillaro Lobster Inc.
She referenced a legal fight between Long Island and Connecticut fishermen and the state that took place in 2000 where the pesticide methoprene that was used to kill mosquitoes allegedly was also killing lobsters.
Page fears that if the city does not opt out of the state program, local marine life could be at risk.
Not just in Gloucester
Concerns of potential impacts of the state’s mosquito management plan go beyond the boundaries of the city, as both Rockport and Essex are also “no spray zones.”
Rockport Conservation Commissioner Alan MacMillan called the spray "poison" and a "highly neuro-toxic toxin that will pollute water supply."
He noted that neither Rockport's Board of Health or selectmen knew about the deadline to opt-out until he had brought it up.
"We are on a very short timeline to do something about all of this," MacMillan said.
The town's Board of Health is planning to discuss opting out of the state program at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Thursday.
The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (NEMMC) conducts weekly mosquito surveillance testing for Eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus in Manchester from June through October and sprays if positives are found.
After Gloucester’s Board of Health goes over the proposed application this Thursday, it will then be discussed by the City Council on April 27 and go to public hearing and final vote on May 11.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.