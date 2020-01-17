Monday is a national holiday honoring the life and legacy of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The holiday is observed on the third Monday of January, near King's birthday. He was born Jan. 15, 1929.
Local, state and federal offices: Closed
Schools: Closed.
Retail stores: Open.
Supermarkets: Open.
Liquor stores: Open.
Restaurants and taverns: Open.
Banks: Closed, but check individual branch to be sure.
Post offices: Closed, no regular mail delivery.
Stock market: Closed.
State parks: Open and coordinating a day of service to honor King.
Trash, recycling pickups: Expect scheduled Monday pickups to be delayed one day.
MBTA: Subways, buses and The Ride operate on a Saturday schedule, but some bus routes will have a special enhanced holiday schedule. Commuter rail on a regular weekday schedule. Details: mbta.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.