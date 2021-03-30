Scott Memhard and his wife were doing the morning crossword when they were startled by a loud noise outside their window.
Around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, the couple heard a very loud “bang” which Memhard said “sounded like an explosion.”
And they weren’t the only ones to hear it.
After the Gloucester Scanner Facebook page posted that multiple calls had been made about a possible explosion in the area of East Main Street and Mt. Pleasant Avenue, a number of Gloucester residents chimed in to give their thoughts on what it might have been.
Some thought a tree had fallen on a shed while others speculated that someone had shattered a window. Multiple commenters noted that their houses shook from the noise.
One commenter even suggested the possibility of a cryoseism, also known as an ice quake, which is a non-tectonic seismic event that is caused by a sudden cracking action in frozen soil or rock saturated with water.
But the closest guess was from Shayna Marie, who thought “it was a truck tire exploded in the North Atlantic.”
While it was an explosion of sorts, it wasn’t the tires.
It was a truck's tanker covers.
During the cold and blustery winds that swept across Cape Ann that morning, an empty tank truck from Merrill Refrigerator Trucking was parked outside Atlantic Fish & Seafood. Merrill transports food-grade wastewater for the fish processing company.
When the driver noticed that a pipe was frozen due to the frigid temperatures, he put hot water in it to thaw, Memhard said, who spoke with Peter Merrill of the trucking company after the incident.
When the hot water reached the freezing line, it created pressure which in turn caused the tanker covers to explode off— thus creating a loud noise.
There were no injuries reported.
Merrill and Todd Provost of Atlantic Fish & Seafood did not return the Times' calls or emails requesting comment.
Of the three tank covers that blew off, two were recovered in the immediate area while the last was taken by high winds and landed on a nearby roof.
