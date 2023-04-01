Select Board versus Board of Selectmen.
Take your pick.
The reference to the actual board exists as a nod to tradition in Essex, a look at the future in Manchester, and is a work in progress in Rockport.
In Manchester-by-the-Sea, Select Board was instituted as the name of the town’s governing body last year.
Annual Town Meeting approved the name change, which was formally approved by then Attorney General Maura Healey in June, according to Manchester Town Clerk Dianne Bucco.
Bucco said there was some discussion about the historical nature of the change during the Town Meeting vote, but it was not a controversial matter at the time. So far, the name change has not lead to any confusion, she said.
Select Board member Ann Harrison said some in town believed “Board of Selectmen” was sexist and might discourage residents from running for the board.
“I spoke against the idea since I felt we were turning our backs on history,” said Harrison. “It passed pretty quickly. Some people laugh about it and some people forget (to refer to the board as the Select Board). It’s not a big deal.”
In Essex, residents recognize their town’s top policy-making board as the Board of Selectmen, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon.
“In Essex, it’s Board of Selectmen,” said Essex Town Clerk Pamela Thorne. “It’s always been that way. I know there are various municipalities who are changing that to Select Board, but in Essex, that has not even been brought up.
“So, it’s Board of Selectmen,” she said
Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki said the town has never considered the idea.
“It has never come up in Essex,” he said.
Over in Rockport, special Town Meeting on Sept. 12 gave the thumbs-up to a measure to change the name of the primary panel in town from Board of Selectmen to Select Board. But the change is not official yet.
At the the meeting, Government & Bylaw Committee Vice Chair Penny Pilzer moved that the meeting approve Article H as printed in the warrant.
Article 8 (H) states: “To see if the town will vote to amend the town of Rockport Code of Bylaws to change the terms of ‘Board of Selectmen’ and ‘Selectmen’ to the term ‘Select Board’ as the terms appear throughout the entire Code of Bylaws; and further to authorize the Select Board to petition the General Court for special legislation in order to change references to ‘Board of Selectmen’ or ‘Selectmen’ in any special acts regarding the town to the term ‘Select Board’ or act on anything relative thereto.”
According to Rockport Town Clerk Melanie Waddell, the motion carried 65-9.
“There was no discussion on this warrant article on the Town Meeting floor and it passed favorably,” she said, adding a practical benefit of having the name Select Board is that “it is gender neutral and inclusive.”
Waddell said the measure was approved by the attorney general on Dec. 16, but both she and Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira said the town is still waiting for the Massachusetts General Court, also known as the state Legislature, to give final approval to the measure.
“The name change requires legislative approval which we hope will be sometime this legislative year,” Vieira said. “The formal name change to Select Board will take effect once the Legislature approves and the governor signs (the legislation). So, we aren’t officially rolling it out on town documents and official actions until that time.”
For now, it’s the Rockport Board of Selectmen.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.