Memorial Day is a state and federal holiday. This year it is observed on Monday, May 31.
The following is a list what's open and closed on Memorial Day.
City and town offices: Closed
Libraries: Closed
State offices: Closed
Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed
Federal, state and local courts: Closed
Liquor stores: Open (after noon)
Restaurants and bars: Open
Supermarkets: Open
Convenience stores: Open
Banks: Closed
Post offices: Closed
MBTA (subways and buses): Operating on Sunday schedule.
Commuter rail: Operating on weekend schedule.