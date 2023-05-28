Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day, a state and federal holiday.
Here's what's open and closed that day:
Local municipal, state and federal offices: Closed.
Schools: Closed.
Libraries: Closed
Retail stores: Open at owner's discretion
Liquor stores: Open, but not until after noon.
Supermarkets: Open
Gas stations, convenience stores: Open
Taverns, bars: Open
Banks: Closed
Stock market: Closed
Mail: Post Office closed, express delivery only.
Trash, recycling pickups will be on a holiday schedule, collection will be one day later for the week.
MBTA: Subways and buses operate on a Sunday schedule. Commuter rail runs on weekend schedule. For more go to www.mbta.com.