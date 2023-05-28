Monday, May 29, is Memorial Day, a state and federal holiday.

Here's what's open and closed that day:

Local municipal, state and federal offices: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Libraries: Closed

Retail stores: Open at owner's discretion

Liquor stores: Open, but not until after noon. 

Supermarkets: Open

Gas stations, convenience stores: Open

Taverns, bars: Open

Banks: Closed

Stock market: Closed

Mail: Post Office closed, express delivery only.

Trash, recycling pickups will be on a holiday schedule, collection will be one day later for the week.

MBTA: Subways and buses operate on a Sunday schedule. Commuter rail runs on weekend schedule. For more go to www.mbta.com.

