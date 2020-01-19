Wheelhouse Cowork wins grant to expand

When his cat walked across his computer and accidentally sent an email, Nathaniel Cahill knew he couldn’t work from home anymore.
“I was working out of my living room, which sounds great,” explained Cahill, who was working in health care research at the time. “But then you start doing it and you realize you are working in a space that is designed for something else.”
Between the interruptions from feline friends and distractions from home chores, Cahill was inspired to create a space where businessmen and -women could separate home from work.
Thus, Wheelhouse Cowork, 189 Main St., Suite 3, was created last February. It is Cape Ann’s first co-working space and provides a venue for individuals and groups to realize their business goals. Earlier this month, Wheelhouse received a state grant that will allow Cahill to build out private work spaces for more like-minded individuals.
Twenty-five separate businesses work out of the Main Street address now, Cahill said.
Amenities include communal and private work space, conference rooms, a lounge and cafe, two sound-insulated telephone rooms, Wi-Fi, a printer, bike storage, and paper-shredding and shipping services.
“What co-working is about is having a purpose-built space. This is space built for work, productivity and community,” Cahill said. “That is where you do your best work, when you have those three things in harmony.”
With a vision of adapting the space to meet the needs of his members, Cahill will be able to provide additional space through the financial help from economic development agency MassDevelopment.
Earlier this month, Wheelhouse Cowork and 30 other organizations across the state received $1,892,910 in grants from MassDevelopment’s Collaborative Workspace Program.
“Massachusetts’ economy thrives when local entrepreneurs, creators, and small business owners have the space and resources they need to be successful,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a prepared statement. “The Collaborative Workspace Program represents an important tool for our Administration to foster innovation and drive job growth in the Commonwealth.”
Wheelhouse Cowork plans to use the $23,500 grant to pay for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning improvements and the build-out of private work spaces for members.
“I am always talking with my members and asking them what they need and what they don’t need,” Cahill said.
From those discussions, Cahill has identified the need for an additional telephone room, nursing rooms for working mothers, and a sound-insulated room for phone calls.
“We are not the heroes of this story,” said Cahill, referring to himself and the partners at Wheelhouse. “We are the people who set the stage and provide the soil.”
Cahill says the real heroes are the members that come and plant the seeds in the Wheelhouse environment.
Manchester resident Mark Henderson, a computer programmer for a company based out of Finland, has been with Wheelhouse since the beginning.
“It is great and very quiet,” Henderson said. “The biggest thing is the way Nate did it.”
Henderson went on to explain how clean the space is compared to similar shared work spaces in Boston.
Since she started working in Wheelhouse’s space, Lauren Georgiades of Magnolia has seen her marketing and design agency grow exponentially in one year.
“It gives me the confidence to bring clients in to this space and they are impressed,” Georgiades said. “I have had an unstoppable amount of business since working here.”
She explained that since she moved from her coffee table in Magnolia to Wheelhouse, she has gone from three clients to 20.
“You have 2,800 square feet here, but in this space you don’t just have one business,” Cahill motioned to the variety of members who were either elbows deep in work or chatting over coffee. “You have 25 different businesses operating out of this space. People from all different walks of life.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
