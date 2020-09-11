Wheels are turning as city seeks to create safe biking across Cape Ann

While Luke Berry has been in the presence of wheels and gears almost every day since the pandemic hit in March, he hasn’t done much cycling.
As Cape Ann has seen an uptick in cycling since the pandemic hit, the mechanic at Seaside Cycles — along with his coworkers at the Manchester-by-the-Sea based bike shop — has been working nine- to 10-hour days six days a week to keep up with the new service requests.
“Everyone has been riding,” Berry said. “When gyms shut down cycling became a good outlet for people.”
Although the increased ridership is good for business, Berry said, there has not been enough education for both drivers and cyclists on how to share the road safely.
“There is a disconnect between cyclists and people driving and they aren’t necessarily keeping each other safe,” he said, noting that drivers operate aggressively while cyclists don’t ride as defensively as they should.
The disconnect has become fatal as five bicyclists were killed in the North Shore between 2016 and 2020, according to Massachusetts Vision Zero Coalition.
George Norris, 58, of Ipswich, was one of those five cyclists, struck by a driver who was later accused of texting while driving at the time of the March crash.
The worry goes beyond the bridge as Outside Online, a national outside magazine, is compiling a list of every cyclist who was killed by a driver in 2020.
Their reasoning: “it hasn’t been this dangerous to ride a bicycle on American roads or streets in 30 years,” as was stated on their website.
The data is to be published later this year.
As the concern for cyclist safety rises right alongside bike sales, the local health department is working to make roads safer all across Cape Ann.
Gloucester’s Health Department has received a $1,000 grant from the Massachusetts Bicycling Coalition to create a Cape Ann regional bike master plan, building upon the existing work of the Cape Ann Mass in Motion Coalition.
“The intention of this funding is to engage residents in each of our Cape Ann Mass in Motion communities on topics relating to bikeability in their specific community,” Public Health Director Karin Carroll wrote in an Aug. 17 letter to Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
These communities include Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
While the city’s original plan — pre-COVID — was to host community engagement sessions, officials are now planning to collect information from a diverse group of residents through an online survey tool where residents can provide feedback online, via telephone, or by postal mail.
The goal, however, is still the same: “to bring a diverse group of residents together in one space to listen, talk, learn from each other, build support and perform mapping exercises,” as Carroll explained in the letter.
“While not ideal we hope that this effort will start a conversation that we will be able to continue and expand upon in an in-person gathering once it is safe to do so,” the city’s Grant Coordinator Jennifer Donnelly wrote in the grant proposal.
Through these conversations, the Health Department expects to receive information on where people bike, where they need and want to go, where connections can be made both locally and regionally, what infrastructure is in place and what residents feel is needed to improve safe biking conditions for all of Cape Ann.
The time for such a conversation, as was emphasized in the city’s grant proposal, is now.
In a 2019 community health needs assessment published by Beth Israel Lahey Health System, specific data on older adults, children and families, individuals of low resource, and individuals with chronic/complex health conditions revealed that 52% of older adults in Cape Ann suffer from four or more chronic health conditions.
“We see creating better bike infrastructure as a way to improve our outdoor spaces and built environment so all residents may enjoy recreation and get much needed physical activity to combat mental and physical concerns,” Donnelly wrote, referencing the assessment’s conclusion that safe outdoor spaces for people to exercise, relax and commute is a way to prevent poor health outcomes and establish healthy lifestyle habits.
Donnelly noted that the global pandemic has heightened the need for safe biking for not only recreational purposes, but also as a safe mode of transportation in replace of public transit.
“We know through prior work that many of our neighbors of low resource depend on walking or biking for transportation in a region that is not well or safely connected,” she wrote. “We need to include the voices of these priority populations and take into consideration what their needs are as we strive to craft an environment of safe biking.”
For those interested in the survey — which is scheduled to be launched this fall — and how to get involved with Cape Ann Mass in Motion, contact jdonnelly@gloucester-ma.gov.
“Keep riding, have fun, stay safe, and find the roads less traveled,” Berry said.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.