 White House, EPA honors Rockport Green Team  

ROCKPORT — The Green Team of Rockport High School has been honored by the White House and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Six students and one teacher associated with the Green Team received the 2019 President's Environmental Youth Award from the White House Council on Environmental Quality and the EPA. In total, 35 students and teachers across the U.S. were selected to receive the federal award.
Green Team Student President Nathaniel Kirby; faculty advisor Bob Allia; and members Joshua Ferrell, Sebastian Lovasco, Amanda Verga, Caitlin Morin and Patrick Morin were recognized for creating a fruit and vegetable garden, complete with a greenhouse and eight raised beds, behind Rockport High School.
"As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we are also celebrating nearly 50 years of environmental education that fosters awareness about conservation issues, and helps communities make informed, responsible decisions about their environment," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler in a prepared statement. "We are also honoring dedicated educators who spark enthusiasm in our youth to develop a love and respect for the environment and find solutions for issues that impact our air, water and land."
Allia said the students were "beyond excited" about the honor.
"Normally, they would invite us to Washington but with everything that's going on (with the pandemic), we won't be able to do that this year," he said. "There's a virtual ceremony in the works."
Rockport Public Schools have been getting all their produce from the garden since it opened three years ago. Last summer, the Green Team began selling stock at Rockport Farmers Market.
Before the project began, Rockport did not have a farm in town that produced home-grown produce year-round. Like most communities across the nation, fruits and vegetables were mainly shipped in from places such as California and Florida. Now that the schools have a local produce option, they are able to cut back a bit on these cross-country deliveries and the large carbon admissions that come with it.
The Green Team first began fundraising for the greenhouse and gardens in early 2017 with the help of Superintendent Rob Liebow. Community groups such as the Rockport Rotary and others donated supplies. A group of volunteers helped with construction each weekend during the summer. The garden beds were installed the following year.
Students designed the gardens based on eco-friendly food production techniques Allia taught them. For example, instead of using chemical pesticides, students attracted various beneficial insects to naturally protect their crops. They also installed a hydroponics system.
"The members of the Green Team have put countless hours into making this project a success," Kirby said in a prepared statement. "Bringing sustainably grown produce to our town has helped to strengthen an already supportive community, connecting students and community members to protect our environment in unprecedented ways. Not only have we helped to educate younger students about the environment, but, with the support of our community, we've been able to help reduce single-use plastics in our town as well. We hope that communities around the world will be able to come together, both to help each other get through this pandemic, and to support the preservation of our planet now and in the future."
