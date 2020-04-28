 White House, EPA honors Rockport Green Team  

Courtesy photo/The Rockport Middle and High School Green Team sells its harvest at the Rockport Farmers Market in 2018. Pictured are, from left, team members Jillian Tierney, Amanda Verga, Nathaniel Kirby, Patrick Morin, Caitlin Morin and advisor Robert Allia. The team received a 2019 President's Environmental Youth Award from the White House Council on Environmental Quality and the EPA.