BOSTON — Federal shipments of personal protective equipments to Massachusetts nursing homes began arriving on May 14, with more shipments scheduled to arrive at more homes through early June, according to Vice President Mike Pence's office.
As the head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Pence on April 30 directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate shipments of personal protective equipment to more than 15,000 nursing homes across the country, with each shipment providing a 14-day supply of PPE to staff working in the homes.
According to Pence's office, FEMA planned to send the first shipments with a seven-day supply starting in May, and a second wave in early June, and the gear includes eye protection, masks, gowns, and gloves.
Among the nursing homes reportedly receiving PPE were Den-Mar Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rockport on May 23; and Gloucester Healthcare and Seacoast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, both in Gloucester, on May 28.
Material from Michael P. Norton of the State House News Service was used in this report.