Whitey Bulger's girlfriend now lives with his relatives

U.S. Marshals Service/Courtesy photo/ Catherine Greig, 68, longtime girlfriend of Whitey Bulger, eight-year sentence for identity fraud and conspiracy to harbor a fugitive. The Boston Globe reported on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, that Greig, 68, is serving the final year of her eight-year sentence for identity fraud and conspiracy to harbor a fugitive in home confinement at a home in Hingham owned by a daughter and son-in-law of Whitey Bulger's brother, William Bulger, the former president of the Massachusetts Senate.