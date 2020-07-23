Whitey Bulger's girlfriend completes prison sentence

This pair of file, June 23, 2011, booking photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Catherine Greig, left, and James "Whitey" Bulger, who were captured the previous day in Santa Monica, Calif. Greig, 69, Bulger's longtime girlfriend, had her electronic monitoring bracelet removed Thursday, July 23, 2020, after completing her federal prison sentence for helping Bulger elude authorities. Bulger was beaten to death in October 2018 by inmates while serving a life sentence for 11 murders at a West Virginia prison. He was 89. (AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)