Tomorrow is "Super Tuesday," and the Republican, Democratic, Libertarian and Green Rainbow presidential candidates aren't the only ones looking for votes in the state's presidential primary.
Besides presidential candidates, Cape Anners will also be choosing state and town committee members on their respective ballots; Democratic, Republican, Libertarian or Green Rainbow.
Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester will have their usual polling places open during Tuesday's primary. Polls across Cape Ann and the state open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Voter registration deadline was Feb. 12. Residents with a valid state driver's license may check their voting status online at www.registertovoteMA.com.
Absentee voting is also available. If you will be absent from Cape Ann on Tuesday, March 3, you can apply for an absentee ballot to be delivered to you or you can vote in person at your city or town hall. Deadline to vote by absentee ballot in person or to apply for an absentee ballot is Monday, March 2, at noon.
All the parties have a contested presidential primary. Voters have some local choices to make Tuesday as well, with all the parties electing members to city and state committees. Any primary is also open to unenrolled voters, who can declare in which primary they want to vote for the day, then revert to their unenrolled status after casting tballots.
Republicans have a choice to pick one of four presidential candidates: incumbent Donald Trump, former state Gov. William Weld, Joe Walsh or Roque "Rocky" de la Fuente.
Democrats face a slate of 15 candidates, including U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar; former Vice President Joe Biden; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney. On the ballot but no longer in the race are former state Gov. Deval Patrick, businessman Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Booker, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, and author Marianne Williamson.
On the Libertarian ballot are Vermin Love Supreme of Rockport, Arvin Vohra, Jacob George Hornberger, Samuel Joseph Robb, Dan Taxation is Theft Behrman, Kimberly Margaret Ruff, Kenneth Reed Armstrong, Adam Kokesh, Jo Jorgensen, and Max Abramson.
A choice between four candidates faces Green Rainbow Party members, too: Dario Hunter, Sedinam Kinamo Christin Moyowasifza-Curry, Kent Mesplay and Howard Hawkins.
On the state side, only the Republican State Committee has contested races this year. Local party members will vote for either Amanda Kesterson of Gloucester or Laura Sapienza-Grabski of Boxford for state committeewoman, and Richard A. Baker of West Newbury or Jeffrey R. Yull of North Reading for state committeeman.
Candidates for the Democratic State Committee have free rides.
All parties can elect members to town and city committees; in Gloucester, that happens ward-by-ward.
Polls in Tuesday's Massachusetts Presidential Primary will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following places:
GLOUCESTER
Ward 1, Precinct 1: East Gloucester Elementary School, 8 Davis St. Extension.
Ward 1, Precinct 2: Veterans Memorial School, 11 Webster St.
Ward 2, Precincts 1 and 2: Our Lady of Good Voyage Church youth center, 140 Prospect St.
Ward 3, Precincts 1 and 2: Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road.
Ward 4, Precinct 1: Beeman Memorial School, 138 Cherry St.
Ward 4, Precinct 2: Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St.
Ward 5, Precinct 1: Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Ward 5, Precinct 2: West Parish Elementary School, 10 Concord St.
ROCKPORT
Precinct 1: Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway.
Precinct 2: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway.
Precinct 3: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
MANCHESTER
Gymnasium at Memorial Elementary School, 43 Lincoln St.
ESSEX
Memorial Fire Station, 24 Martin St.
Andrea Holbrook may be contacted at 978-675-2713 or aholbrook@gloucestertimes.com.
