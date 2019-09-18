Whole Foods in Beverly to open Oct. 18

BEVERLY — The long-awaited opening of the new Whole Foods Market in Beverly now has a date.
The company announced Wednesday that the new store will open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. The opening will feature a celebration with complimentary coffee, pastries and music, as well as free tote bags and savings cards for the first 200 customers, the company said in a press release.
The Whole Foods will be the anchor store of the new North Shore Crossing plaza, which opened earlier this year at 150 Brimbal Ave. The 34,500-square-foot store will include hundreds of products from local suppliers, according to the company.
The store will employ about 150 full- and part-time workers. The company held hiring events at the Vittori-Rocci Post in Beverly on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Other features of the store, according to the company, will include a fresh produce department with seasonal fruits and vegetables from more than 12 regional growers; a bakery department with locally made pastries; a full-service butcher department; a seafood department; a specialty foods section; a prepared foods department; a beauty and body care department; and a full-service coffee and tea bar.
The store hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be the 33rd Whole Foods Market in Massachusetts.
Caffe Nero, North Shore Bank, Praxis Performance & Wellness, and Mathnasium have already opened at North Shore Crossing. Other businesses scheduled to open are Loyal Companion, Lighthouse Liquors, Verizon, Chelian Orthodontics, and Le Vernis Nail Studio.
Whole Foods also announced that it will donate 5% of the store's net sales on Oct. 24 to the New Entry Sustainable Farming Project, which is based at Moraine Farm in Beverly.
The other two nearby locations for the grocery chain are in Lynnfield and Swampscott.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
