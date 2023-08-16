Number 13 is a fortuitous number for National Geographic’s hit reality television series “Wicked Tuna.”
The show is now shooting its 13th season.
And it is a lucky number for Gloucester Capt. T.J. Ott of the vessel Hot Tuna who won the title of G.O.A.T. — Greatest of All Time — at the conclusion of season 12 by hooking a total of 13 fish valued at $70,148. He edged out by $218 Beverly’s Capt. Bob Cook who caught a dozen fish valued at $69,930.
Filming for season 13, which has been underway the past few weeks, will include helicopter filming over Gloucester and its harbor on Wednesday, Aug. 16, for aerial footage, during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, according to a post of the Gloucester Police Department.
In the final episode of season 12, the top six boats were separated by just over $5,000 going into the last day of the competition as the search for “blue gold” continued.
The hit show, based out of Gloucester, America’s oldest seaport, chronicles a competition among fishermen and fisherwomen in search of giant bluefin tuna.
As Cook headed back to port aboard the Fat Tuna, spirits were high because his last catch was a “whopper,” his 12th tuna of season 12. Cook had won season 11.
“What a way to end it. This might just be big enough to win it,” he commented to the film crew. “Going in, we knew we needed an absolute monster and we may have a shot to repeat the win. This is the biggest fish we caught all season at 110 inches — 536 pounds.”
Depending on the price he received, he thought that could be the winning fish for him. He got $20 a pound and despite being in the middle of the pack during the season, that put him first as the challenge came down to him and Ott.
But Ott got the better price — based on color, fat and other factors — at $22 a pound, and it was this final fish that gave Ott his victory.
“If ever there was a year to win, it’s the year of the G.O.A.T.,” said Ott. “This fish is the big question mark. Catching our 13th fish on the last day of the season is exactly what we needed to give ourselves a chance if we’re going to win this thing. We need our best price of the season.”
With Hot Tuna’s most valuable bluefin of the season, Ott earned the title of season 12 in what was called one of the tightest races in “Wicked Tuna” history. Ott beat out Cook by $924.
But the fish tale does not end there.
As the finale episode came to an end, Cook was filmed walking down to Ott’s fishing vessel at the dock with a goat on a leash, and of course, the goat was donned with a life preserver.
“A goat for a G.O.A.T.,” said Cook as he handed the farm animal over to Ott in what he called a changing of the guard.
Capt. Michelle Bancewicz of the vessel No Limits, a newcomer in season 12, came in second-to-last but with an overall catch of eight fish valued at $58,343.
“Next year it’s going to be even better and we’re going to work even harder and step it up,” she said.
Gloucester Capt. Dave Carraro, of the FV-Tuna.com, said the season was bittersweet, “more bitter than sweet.” But he still retains the record for most overall wins with five victories.
Beverly’s Capt. Dave Marciano faced some hardships in season 12, including the death of his father who was in hospice throughout the filming.
“That’s a wrap,” he said in the finale. “We had our challenges but we made it work. ... To me, the money doesn’t even matter. It’s about the memories we got to share thinking about my dad.”
Coming in last place was Badfish with six fish valued at $31,794. But Badfish entered the show about midway through the season, captained by Tim Ott Sr., T.J.’s father, with deckhand Chris McGovern.
To close out the season, when Capt. Tyler McLaughlin of the Pinwheel got to shore, he opted to dive into the water for a swim.
The other tuna contenders were Wicked Pissah with Paul Hebert of Gloucester and Time Flies with Jack Patrican of Gloucester.
Season 12 episodes will air on Disney+ on Aug. 16 (seasons 1-11 are already available on Disney+).