A star of National Geographic’s reality series “Wicked Tuna,” Capt. Dave Marciano of Beverly, fished out a winning raffle ticket at Gloucester Fire Headquarters on Sunday, Aug. 20, to help honor the memory of a fallen Gloucester firefighter.
Marciano had donated a half-day charter as part of efforts to honor the late Gloucester firefighter Gregory G. “Headly” Marchant as his family and firefighters plan to travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, next month to see Marchant’s name added to the wall of the International Association of Fire Fighters’ Fallen Firefighter Memorial.
The memorial honors the sacrifice made by members who have died in the line of duty, including from occupational illnesses.
Marchant’s name will be placed on the memorial on Sept. 16, according to Drew Lyons, president of Gloucester Firefighters Local 762. The ceremony will honor those members who died or whose names were submitted between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022.
Marchant, 55, was a 27-year veteran of the Fire Department and talented finished carpenter and woodworker who died July 5, 2021, after suffering complications from a surgical procedure.
This past Sunday, Marciano stopped by fire headquarters on School Street to draw the winning raffle ticket of the half-day fishing charter he had donated to the cause.
“Capt. Dave Marciano was gracious enough to donate a half-day fishing charter for the 2024 season,” Lyons said in an email. “He is a big supporter of many local charities and events and we can’t thank him enough.”
Marciano’s donation helped firefighters net $4,000 to offset the cost associated with sending two members, Lt. Bud Doucette and Firefighter Frank Leclerc, to Colorado Springs to escort the members of the Marchant family for the memorial ceremony, according to Lyons.
“Thanks to Dave and everyone who bought and sold tickets,” the Gloucester firefighters posted to Facebook. The winning ticket was #83 and belonged to Mark Therialt.
When asked why he donated to the firefighters for their cause, Marciano said in a text: “They help all of us.”
Marciano said he often helps veterans, law enforcement personnel and fighters, “any frontline folks.” He has also taken the time out to meet kids and fulfill their wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“We have had a lot of good happen to us, so I’m always happy for the opportunity to give back a little and say ‘thank you,’ he said.
