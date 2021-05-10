ROCKPORT— For the second year, Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257 Rear Granite St. is Rockport, is partnering with “Dykes with Drills” for a Volunteer Work Weekend.
The weekend will be Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, from 9 to 4:30 p.m.
Volunteers for painting, shingling, carpentry and gardening are needed.
Sign-up is available on the Windhover website (www.windhover.org) for either or both days and volunteers may stay for any amount of time. Refreshments will be served and tools will be provided.
More information is available by calling 978-546-3611