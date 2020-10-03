A Gloucester native has been denied a special permit to build a house on stilts along Wingaersheek Road on the basis that the project was not consistent with neighborhood character, obstructed views, and overshadowed other properties.
Lawrence Costa, a Gloucester native who now lives in Nottingham, New Hampshire, but also owns a $2.4 million house at 125 Wingaersheek Road and the so-called Terra Firma property on Gloucester’s Back Shore, which he bought for $3.8 million in November 2017 — was back before the City Council on Sept. 22 to seek a special council permit for 105 Wingaersheek Road to allow a building height in excess of 35 feet in the R-20 low/medium density residential district.
By a roll-call vote City Council unanimously denied on Sept. 22 the special permit.
Costa’s request for the special council permit, as outlined by Concord-based Attorney Mark Bobrowski in a March 30 letter to the council, “shall be consistent with neighborhood character; not substantially detrimental to the neighborhood because of obstruction of views; and not substantially detrimental to the neighborhood because of overshadowing of other properties.”
Costa's need to build in excess of 35 feet was because plans called for proposed home to be built on pilings, culminating in a height of 39 feet. The pilings would have allowed the home's living areas to comply with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coastal flood zone regulations.
Bobrowski said there are four other buildings in the area taller than Costa's proposal; that it is the building, and not the additional height, that is obstructing views; and research shows that shadows will not result in substantial detriment of neighboring properties..
Costa’s Rockport-based attorney, Wilhelmina Sheedy, also detailed that he designed the new home with geo-thermal solar and green initiatives such as planting dune grass and building an elevated boardwalk to protect the vegetation.
Their argument, while thorough, was not enough to convince councilors.
“I am going to vote no for the following reasons,” Ward 4 Councilor Val Gilman, saying she does believe that the building will cause a shadow at 103 Wingaersheek Road from the morning sun coming from the public side of Wingaersheek Beach heading over the northeastern wing of the proposed structure, and that an 11,000 square foot house is not consistent with the neighborhood’s character.
“This was a very tough decision for me,” Councilor at-Large Jen Holmgren said, explaining that her ultimate decision was no. The rest of the councilors echoed similar sentiments.
With Costa’s proposed project open for all to see during the council's Zoom meeting, the community logged on to share just what they thought it.
Multiple Gloucester residents noted that Costa’s upstanding character and how the proposed building will add to the city's tax base are two major reasons to go forward with the project.
“The project is a great project for the city,” Gloucester resident Marcia O’Brien said. “It will generate significant tax revenue, significant to fund another teacher or firefighter.”
While a number of residents were in favor of the project, more residents of Wingaersheek Road were — as Bobrowski put it — “stirred up about this.”
“I am very concerned with the over-development of this area,” said Tom Mannle, whose family has called Wingaersheek Road home for five generations. “This is not consistent with the neighborhood character.”
"I strongly oppose this," said abutter Nancy Archer Gwin. "I am sure that the Costas are very nice people, but that is not the point and we ultimately will be next door neighbors."
Gwin added that the city's ordinances were written to guard against heights such as the one that Costa is proposing.
In addition to those who spoke at the meeting, 73 letters in opposition were sent to the city clerk prior to the public hearing.
“I think that the applicant has gone beyond what is required in trying to preserve the views of the abutters,” Councilor Barry Pett said. “I think that much of what they have done is done specifically to meet the requirements that are required for us to approve it.”
“At the end of the day I have to vote no,” he said, explaining that the number of Wingaersheek Road residents in opposition was telling of how the project might not fit in with the character of the neighborhood.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.