ROCKPORT — March marks the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Since the pandemic began, the state Health Department has reported 2,223 total confirmed and probable deaths in Essex County due to the disease.
Rockport Elementary School kindergartners through fifth-graders hope to honor those lives lost with a new art installation outside the Rockport Art Association & Museum on 12 Main St.
"Wings" features 25 hand-decorated paper butterflies hung up over the association's entrance. Each represents one of the reported 25 Rockport residents that died from the virus. The butterflies are accompanied by a printed excerpt from "[i carry your heart with me (i carry it in)]," a poem by e.e. cummings.
“Here is the deepest secret nobody knows/(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud/in the sky of the sky of a tree called life which grows higher than the soul can hope or mind can hide)/and this is the wonder that’s keeping the stars a part/I carry your heart (i carry it in my heart),” it reads.
The exhibit was organized by Rockport Art Association President Heidi Caswell Zander and Rockport Elementary School art teacher Sarah Tetrault, who became an association board member last August.
"One thing I have a vision for would be to have more involvement with the youth and provide more opportunities for people to see youth art," said Caswell Zander. "So it was great to have Sarah come on to the board last August. We worked together to see how we could do something positive in remembrance for those who've passed."
The program was made possible in part because of Rockport Art Association's Creative Community initiative, which aims to build a community of like-minded Cape Ann artists. Before the pandemic hit, more than 80 artists would gather at RAA each week to practice and create their art.
"Projects like ("Wings") are little satellites that came out of Creative Community," explained Caswell Zander. "We've done mail-in art through the whole year, where people can send us 4- by 6-inch postcards of their work. In the summer we'll have them all hanged."
"Wings" will be on view through "the next couple of weeks," according to Caswell Zander.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.$