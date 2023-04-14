Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley was denied, for the most part, a request for a preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court to do away with a modified no-trespass order from Jan. 13 that bars him from going to Gloucester High for the rest of the school year with exceptions.
This modified order is less restrictive and does allow him to go to school-sponsored events open to the public, those to which councilors are customarily invited and in his role as a parent, court documents say.
It’s all part of his ongoing First Amendment and due process lawsuit against the School Committee and Superintendent Ben Lummis after he was banned from the high school after a text exchange with a minor came to light.
According to court documents, Worthley struck up a conversation with a 16-year-old Gloucester High student about his efforts to increase volunteerism in the seaport after voting on Nov. 8. Worthley obtained the student’s number on high school property and communicated with her via text without her parents’ permission, though there is dispute in the court record as to how the number was obtained. After her parents approached school officials, Worthley was issued a no-trespass order on Nov. 14, an order from which the court granted Worthley injunctive relief earlier this year.
“The court is persuaded that the January 13th order is narrowly tailored to serve defendant’s significant government interest in ensuring public safety,” wrote Judge Denise Casper. Capser had previously struck down the Nov. 14 no-trespass order as being “overbroad.”
“We are pleased the federal court denied the bulk of Mr. Worthley’s motion for injunctive relief,” said School Committee Chair Kathleen Clancy. “In so doing, the court clearly recognized Gloucester High School’s legitimate and overriding concerns in ensuring student safety. We are also encouraged by the court’s rulings that Mr. Worthley is not likely to succeed on his claims that Gloucester Public Schools somehow violated his constitutional rights to due process and/or free speech by issuing the modified no-trespass order.”
However, the judge struck down a portion of the second no-trespass order that Worthley “shall not represent yourself as a representative of, or involved in, Gloucester Public Schools-sponsored volunteer events to students, their families, or Gloucester Public School staff.”
Casper wrote this was aimed at Worthley’s speech.
“Moreover, there is a Supreme Court precedent to support Worthley’s contention that he has the constitutional right to make even false representations about himself,” the judge wrote.
Casper let the rest of the no-trespass order stay in effect through the end of the school year.
“I won the injunction that matters,” Worthley said Thursday of the preliminary injunction he won against the initial Nov. 14 no-trespass order which barred him from Gloucester High while school was in session or “at any school sponsored event or activity” through the rest of the school year.
“This one is inconsequential,” Worthley said.
Worthley had claimed that with the first no-trespass order, he could not see his son perform at the high school, engage constituents at events at Gloucester High, or utilize school-sponsored events to recruit folks to his volunteer corps project.
The earlier ruling did not deal with the modified Jan. 13 no-trespass order.
In this latest ruling, the judge disagreed with Worthley’s argument that the Jan. 13 no-trespass order was based on the content of his speech when discussing volunteer activities with a constituent.
“Here, the January 13th order is facially content neutral as it restricts Worthley’s presence at GHS while school is in session with certain exceptions to allow him to attend events open to the public, those to which city councilors are customarily invited, or events or activities related to his parental duties.”
The judge wrote that the record does not reflect evidence for “viewpoint discrimination.”
“Instead, the record supports the January 13th order is a response to GHS’s safety concern raised after Worthley obtained a minor’s phone number on GHS property and solicited her participation in his volunteer program without parental consent.”
