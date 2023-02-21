The peeling and weather-worn “Welcome to Gloucester” sign visible to Route 128 northbound traffic zooming around Grant Circle was replaced Saturday morning during what is the nation’s oldest seaport’s 400+ anniversary year.
The city, using money from the Department of Public Works’ Site Improvements account, contracted sign company Seaside Graphics, 27 Railroad Ave., to do the work. The sign cost $16,258, according to the mayor’s office, which said the replacement of the rotted wooden sign was one of the first things Mayor Greg Verga started to work on when he took office at the start of 2021.
The city placed the order last July, but it was delayed due to supply chain issues and the time it took to craft the intricate details of its anchors, schooners, rope, raised lettering and an effigy of the Man at the Wheel statue from the city’s Fisherman’s Memorial. A spokesperson for the mayor said Verga was pleased with the new sign, grateful to Seaside Graphics, and that the sign was worth the wait.
“This is my first time seeing the old and new signs up close, and the new sign really pops. It is hard to appreciate the sign when driving by on the rotary, but this new sign will really welcome people into our community,” Verga said.
“It’s a great showpiece,” said Seaside Graphics President Bill Loiacano, who owns the business, now in its 28th year, with his wife, Alexia. He said they kept the look of the old sign but gave the lettering more of a multi-dimensional look.
The sign’s main feature is the Man at the Wheel, which Loiacano said was made from four layers of sign foam that was sanded and painted several times.
“It will outlast us all,” Loiacano said of the durability of the material.
The Man at the Wheel took over a week to fabricate on a CNC (computer numerical control) machine, Loiacano said, a table-sized machine that was programmed to carve the rendering of the statue out of sign foam.
The shop also had the challenge of rendering flat artwork in 3-D. He said his guys put in a lot of time into the sign, including on nights and weekends.
Another challenge, Loiacano said, was the sign was so big seven of his crew were needed to lift it into place.
The old sign was saved and kept intact for the city. Pam Tobey, the mayor’s director of communications and constituent services, said in an email the old sign was beyond repair so it will be disposed of. However, there may be some smaller pieces that can be salvaged, and if so, the city would find a place for them.
Loiacano thought that the old wooden sign was just in need of some paint, and he did not realize how rotted it was until they removed it. He said the sign has been up there “for a while.” He said putting up the new sign was perfect timing to coincide with Gloucester’s 400th anniversary.
One detail that motorists may not notice whizzing by as they enter Grant Circle is the fish on either side of “Welcome to” are a different species from the old sign. The old sign depicts what appears to be two codfish, though Loiacano described the fish as haddock.
However, in a nod to the species that has put Gloucester on the map in recent years, Seaside Graphics switched up the fish from a groundfish species to tuna. Seaside Graphics does a lot work for the hit National Geographic tuna fishing competition reality show “Wicked Tuna,” which is based out of Gloucester, Loiacano said.
