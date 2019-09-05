Woburn couple seek to open pot shop  

ESSEX — The town of Essex may see its first pot shop open in the coming years.
John and Theresa Tremblay, the Woburn-based husband-and-wife team behind BB Botanicals Llc., have expressed interest in opening a recreational marijuana dispensary and separate recreational grow facility at 166-168 Eastern Ave., the plot that houses Conomo Point Antiques. Last week, John Tremblay met with selectmen to formally introduce his business and discuss his plans to open shop in town.
A community outreach meeting regarding the project is scheduled for 6 p.m.Sept. 16 in the auditorium at Town Hall, 30 Martin St. Residents are welcome to attend and ask questions.
John Tremblay said he’s interested in having his business cater to a small town, specifically in regards to how “the revenue we produce would benefit a smaller community.” He estimates BB Botanics’ new facility would bring around 15 to 20 jobs, both part-time and full-time.
“Essex is where we vacation a lot,” he said. “Plus we’re looking to relocate once we open up a business here. We have a grandson that lives with us. He has cystic fibrosis. We think living closer to the ocean would be a better environment for him.”
The Tremblays founded BB Botanics, their second business, in November. Their first business, Duct Works Engineering, has been offering HVAC contracting to customers for the past 30 years.
Their nephew, Mike Ingersol, recently moved from Colorado where he worked in the marijuana industry. John Tremblay said he’s now part of the BB Botanicals team as dispensary manager and manager of operations.
“We generally have an interest in the business,” John Tremblay said. “The growing, the tracking ... it’s just a very intriguing business.”
Both Colorado and Massachusetts are two of the 11 states that have legalized recreational marijuana. At the time of publication, 24 stores where customers can legally purchase marijuana products have opened in Massachusetts. In November of last year, Essex residents voted against banning recreational marijuana shops from opening in town.
This spring, BB Botanic with applied for Billerica’s only recreational marijuana license alongside two other budding businesses. Although the license has yet to be officially issued, John Tremblay said he recently received word that he won’t be getting it. Now, the company has its eyes set on Essex.
If all goes according to plan, the Tremblays’ facility will sell what John describes as “general dispensary items” at their shop — marijuana flowers, CBD oils and edibles to name a few.
Right now, Tremblay plans on securing a host agreement with the town and a state license to begin the project, both of which he said are in the works. He declined to comment on the project’s upcoming design work and construction timetable.
SAVE THE DATE
What and who: A community outreach meeting regarding John and Theresa Tremblay’s plan to open a recreational marijuana dispensary and separate recreational grow facility at 166-168 Eastern Ave. in Essex. Residents are welcome to ask questions.
When: Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.
Where: Auditorium at Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St.
