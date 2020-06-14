A Gloucester woman was arrested Friday for causing a disturbance after approaching two children on Friend Street, police say.
Hillary Louise Rose, 50, of 50 Taylor St., was charged with disorderly conduct as well as on an active warrant that was out for her arrest.
Gloucester police received a call from the area of Friend Street around 5:45 p.m. on Friday for a suspicious woman causing an issue. Prior to the call, Officer Christopher Genovese had been sent to 50 Taylor St. for a report of a woman who was out of control.
The woman was identified as Rose, who is known to Gloucester police for a history of unruly behavior, police said.
She was located on Friend Street near Bent Street, and was yelling and swearing random statements, according to police.
An incident report says that as officers apprehended Rose, an unidentified man and woman came running down the street to tell them that Rose had approached his child and a friend while they were playing in the man's yard. He wanted the officer to speak with his girlfriend who had witnessed the incident.
Once Rose was booked at the station, Genovese spoke with the mother of the 8-year-old who had been involved in the incident.
The mother said that while her child and their friend were playing in the yard, Rose approached them and started to talk to them about shaken baby syndrome before asking the kids to "come here for a second."
When the mother saw what was happening, she approached Rose, who began to come toward her in an aggressive manner, the woman told police.
The mother then told Rose she was going to call the police, to which Rose allegedly responded that she had “a dirty cop in a bag” and began singing songs.
Gloucester resident Sandra Ellehcor identified herself on Facebook as the mother of one of the children who Rose approached on Friday. Ellehcor had posted about the incident on Facebook, but did not return a message from the Times seeking comment.
According to Genovese's report, Rose, during booking at the station, told officers that White Vulgar was her father and she was in the Irish Mafia. She also told them Kate Middleton was married to Harry Potter.
She refused all aspects of the booking process, police said, but after a search, officers found a 40-ounce bottle of beer, along with several full and empty nip bottles on her, as well as a razor knife.
