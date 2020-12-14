METHUEN — Shelli White Brien was supposed to be traveling around Europe on a fabulous, long-planned vacation with her husband, Matthew.
But like so many other things in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined their trip and “for obvious reasons, we didn’t go.”
With time to spare, Brien decided she would keep working on “the photos.”
Earlier this year, she found an apple basket full of old pictures — some really old — in a historical building at 290 Broadway that her husband and a friend used to own.
The basket was left on the second floor there and the pictures depicted a variety of men, women and children in different places and at events stretching back to 1845. Some of the pictures were so old “they disintegrated when I touched them,” she said.
A letter and some notes were also among them.
Brien, who has two grown children and works in finance, would occasionally look through the photos, taking a half hour here and there trying to figure out who they might belong to.
The isolation of the pandemic gave her the perfect opportunity to focus.
“I said, ‘I’m going to spend the entire weekend working on the photos,” she explained.
She would Google the names she found on them. She read dozens of obituaries, learning the names of survivors and then Googling those people too, reading more obituaries and pouring over public records. She honed in on a man named William Sullivan of West Newbury.
“This is the best thing that’s happened to me in 2020,” Brien said. “I was excited.”
Some 436 miles away, in Annapolis, Maryland, Penelope Santos Bates received a Facebook message from Shelli Brien. Concerned about computer viruses and scams, Bates at first didn’t know if she should click on Brien’s message.
But when she did, she was opening up a treasure chest.
“This might sound weird, but are you related to Will Sullivan? The photo I have was taken in 1932. He appears to be in his 70s or 80s in the photo. I am trying to get to the family,” Brien wrote to Bates.
Will Sullivan was Bates’ great grandfather.
Thrilled she’d located a family member, Brien started sending Bates copies of the photos. One image depicted a small girl and Bates immediately recognized it as an image of her mother, Priscilla Sullivan Santos, 84, who also lives in Maryland.
Bates recognized others in the photos and soon made arrangements with Brien to send them to her in Maryland.
“There was a lot of obituaries that I read,” Brien said. “I feel like I know the entire family now.”
Two large priority mailboxes arrived Bates’ home and she started sorting through the photos, making piles based on the names on the back of the pictures. Relatives of the Sullivan, McGrath and Cooney families, who are all connected to West Newbury, were among them, Bates said.
“I started sorting based on the names ... and I have four piles so far,” Bates said. “There’s a whole bunch of different paths in these boxes.”
When she’s done her initial sorting, Bates said she plans to bring the photos to her mother, who will continue organizing and labeling them.
They also have relatives in the Newburyport area who work on ancestral projects and they hope to share the photos with them for research as well.
While many of the photos are in good condition, Bates said she plans to have them professionally restored for future generations. Sharing copies of the photos and discussing those in them has also sparked plans for family reunions and get=togethers after the pandemic, she said.
“I think that it’s fantastic. It’s been a lot of fun. I am grateful to Shelli for reaching out to me and taking the time to do so much research,” she said.
There is a still a missing piece to this puzzle. Neither of the women know why the photos were on the second floor at 290 Broadway, a building once used as the old Methuen Town Hall and a fire station, Brien said.
“We have no idea how they ended up in Methuen,” Brien said.
Bates said she and her mother have a theory. The families were connected to farms in West Newbury that no longer exist. Perhaps during the liquidation and moving process, the photos ended up in Methuen — where they were displaced but, thankfully, never thrown away.
Due to the pandemic, 2020 has a negative glare for many. But Bates said the discovery of the photos has given the year new meaning to her.
“A higher being wanted these to get back to the family,” she said.
Jill Harmacinski may be contacted at jharmacinski@gloucestertimes.com. Follow her on Twitter @EagleTribJill.